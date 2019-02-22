ENGLEWOOD - Charlotte served Lemon Bay one big piece of humble pie Thursday, taking down the Lady Mantas 10-0 at Larry Pope Field.
After Lemon Bay (1-1) put on a hitting display in a 19-1 win over Port Charlotte on Tuesday, the Mantas found themselves on the opposite side of the mercy rule when Thursday’s game was called after six innings. Lemon Bay’s bats were shut out, as they managed only three hits on the night.
“It was a completely different approach,” Lemon Bay head coach Kim Pinkham said. “We just never found a way to answer back. Offensively, they played defensively. It was not looking for the hits, it was hoping to get a hit. We’ve got a list now of things to work on in practice.”
Charlotte’s offense set the tone early. After four consecutive batters reached base with two outs in the top of the first, Malerie Busha dropped a two-run double into the left field gap to make it 3-0. The Tarpons tacked on two more in the second, racking up six hits in the first two frames.
“They’re getting it,” Charlotte head coach Greg Higgins said about his team’s lineup. “They’re not getting out on that front foot. They’re hitting the ball on the back leg and it pays off. They know that even if the ball gets deep, they can take it to right field and that’s still a good hit.”
After falling behind 5-0, Lemon Bay starting pitcher Ella Kraszewski settled in, putting together a stretch of 15 consecutive batters without allowing a hit. However, three errors and two passed balls led to four unearned Charlotte runs before the mercy rule was implemented.
“This was her first real test and sometimes it’s a little bit of a shock,” Pinkham said. “You could tell (Ella) was starting to run out of gas. It’s a little more taxing mentally when you have a bunch of things happening.”
Charlotte (2-0) pitchers Laci Hendrickson and Sydney Thomas combined on the shutout, with each working three innings. Hendrickson allowed just one hit and Thomas struck out three.
“They’re two different pitchers,” Higgins said. “We’ve got a pitcher in Dylan Anthony who is playing in the regional (basketball) finals against Fort Myers Friday. So we’ve got three good pitchers. If I see that they are doing good and can go the distance, that’s fine. But if we get runs, I like splitting it up because you want all your pitchers to get innings. I can see games this year where we might throw three pitchers in one game.”
Savannah Jacobs led the offensive effort for the Tarpons, playing a role in all four of the Tarpons’ run-scoring innings. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk, sacrifice fly, two RBI and three runs scored.
“One of the things we’ve been going over is consistency,” said Higgins. “That’s our third or fourth game that we haven’t had any errors. The pitching is definitely keeping us in ball games and the offense is putting up the runs which is what we need.”
After a 13-12 finish in 2018, Higgins senses a strong possibility of significant improvement. He believes his roster has no true weakness and that the rest of season will be about honing skills and finding that consistency he’s preached.
“This a fun team to coach,” he said. “The girls are fun, they all get along. There’s no animosity, there’s no drama. They know what to do. They want to win. Winning with some teams is like a job. With this team, winning is fun.”
