PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High School boys basketball coach Tom Massolio has coached his team for 22 years, and he has never seen anything like he saw Thursday night in the Tarpons Region 7A-3 quarterfinal matchup against Boca Ciega.
The Tarpons put on a defensive clinic, shutting out the Pirates in the first quarter and shutting down their best player on their way to an easy 73-32 victory at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Charlotte will take on another set of Pirates, from Port Charlotte, in Round 4 of this great rivalry, at home Tuesday.
Charlotte (23-7) got the usual production from the usual cast of characters, but it was the defense that shined on this night. After all, it isn’t every day a team gets a “clean sheet” in a regional playoff.
It even left Massolio almost at a loss for words.
“That was phenomenal. We were everywhere. We gave up no offensive rebounds, contested every shot. It was a textbook defensively,” Massolio said. “I can’t express how happy I am about our defense of late. I’ve never shut anybody out in a quarter.”
While Massolio praised his team’s offensive effort, he singled out senior Kenny Scribner for praise, as he called the signals defensively like a middle linebacker.
“He’s our quarterback on defense. He gets us in the right spots calling out stuff on the floor and you need someone like that and right now he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Massolio said.
Tre Carroll said he has never played so well on the defensive side.
“Our team did a great job on defense. It shows what a great defensive team we can be and I can honestly say it was my best defensive effort,” Carroll said. “Coach told us (Dakota Moore) is their go-to guy and to not let him get the ball.”
The Tarpons took a few minutes to get their offense going, but eventually got Carroll open inside, scoring 10 of his 16 points (to go with 14 rebounds) in the first eight minutes to give them a 21-0 lead.
Boca Ciega (12-10) finally got some offense in the second quarter, but the Tarpons clamped down on their star guard Dakota Moore, holding him to six points, and were able to extend their lead to 37-13 at the half and force a running clock late in the third quarter once the lead reached 35.
“We knew who their best player was and we denied him the ball. He was the only one capable of creating his own shot,” Ahmad Johnson said. “When we took him out of the equation, they didn’t know what to do.”
Johnson led all scorers with 19 points and added 10 boards. Makai Reaves had 13 points, six assists and five steals.
Jakare Carroll-Newton led the Pirates with 11 points on what was a nightmarish game for coach Randy Shuman.
“Charlotte always jumps on teams quick. We got in a hole and tried to battle back and they’re too good,” Shuman said. “We knew the first four minutes would be critical and we didn’t bring anything.”
Massolio said it’s on to the next game, and no matter if Port Charlotte won or lost, they had to be ready for whomever they would face.
“It’s the next round and we have to be ready to go. It’s about preparing. We’re pretty good when we have time to prepare, and my assistants don’t have to worry about the freshmen or JV,” Massolio said. “We’ll watch some tape and be ready to go Tuesday.”
CHARLOTTE 73, BOCA CIEGA 32
Boca Ciega 0 13 10 9 – 32
Charlotte 21 16 22 14 – 73
Boca Ciega (32): Jakare Carroll-Newton 11, Moore 6, Persha 5, Finley 4, Mathews 4, Camble 2. Totals 14 (1) 3-6 32.
Charlotte (73): Ahmad Johnson 19, Carroll 16, Reaves 13, Gainer 8, Scribner 6, Phanor 4, Santiago 3, Toure 2, Tompkins 2. Totals: 31(6) 5-6 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.