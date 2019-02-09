PUNTA GORDA – Lauren Jackson has always been someone the Charlotte High School girls basketball team can depend on to play strong defense and rebound.
On Friday, in the District 7A-10 championship game against Cape Coral, she became a scorer.
Jackson scored a career-high 21 points and freshman Aryana Hicks added 11 and put on a ball-handling clinic, as the Tarpons used a fast start to defeat the Seahawks 53-37, for their first district title since 2003.
“These girls have worked so hard these past three years. We knew what it takes and we were tired of being second place,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We trusted Lauren with the basketball and that helps us out in games like this when we need her to step up.”
Charlotte (19-6) will host a first-round regional playoff game against Northeast.
After three straight losses in the district title game, the Tarpons got over the hump by blitzing Cape early. Bella Desjardins hit a pair of threes, while Jackson was left open in the middle for some easy buckets as Charlotte jumped to an early 11-2 lead and led 15-7 after one.
The early opportunities helped Jackson’s confidence, as she became a consistent scorer the rest of the night, nearly all of them deep in the paint.
“Everyone threw amazing passes tonight and were patient with the ball, great timing, all that,” Jackson said. “They were the whole reason I scored tonight.”
Meanwhile, Hicks was able to elude Cape’s pressure, especially later in the game when the Seahawks needed to get some turnovers.
Instead, it was like watching Bob Cousy run the clock out for another Celtics championship, dribbling the ball away from Cape defenders, using Jackson as a screen to get her free.
In the fourth quarter, Hicks killed about a minute off the clock doing this, with the payoff being a three-point play from Matisyn Moses to break the game open.
Hicks, who learned to dribble playing music on X-box, said she needed to bring her game up, handle the ball and drain the clock.
“My team needed me to step up and handle the ball and slow it down. We were up so we calmed it down and waited for good buckets,” Hicks said, who added five assists and four steals. “Now, we get to wipe the dust off the banner.”
While Cape Coral (20-8), which had to fight off Port Charlotte Wednesday to get to the title game, stayed in Charlotte’s rearview mirror for much of the night, it never really threatened in spite of a great game by sophomore Sierra Moore, who also scored 21 points.
“That first five minutes killed us. We allowed Bella to get those shots off and they feed off that,” said Cape Coal coach Brian Cruz. “We expected Lauren to score because she was wide open and we didn’t hit the shots we’re supposed to hit.”
CHARLOTTE 53, CAPE CORAL 37
Cape Coral 7 9 10 11 – 37
Charlotte 15 9 13 16 – 53
Cape Coral (37): Sierra Moore, Poposki 9, Lewis 6, White 1. Totals: 14(3) 6-10 37.
Charlotte (53): Lauren Jackson 21, Aryana Hicks 11, Vicente 7, Desjardins 6, Moses 3, Anthony 2, Carter 2, Pascal 1. Totals: 18(5) 12-22 53.
