By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
The Charlotte Tarpons have a tradition of winning.
The 2018 football roster added to the program’s legacy with another district title and postseason birth, and was equally impressive at home as they were on the road with identical 4-1 records, and finishing 1-1 on neutral sites, to post a 9-3 record overall.
However, it was their 5-0 record in district play that helped to define a successful season.
A postseason victory against Clearwater and a tough loss to a team they had defeated during the regular season, North Fort Myers, came at a time when the Tarpons were not at their strongest with a number of key personnel sidelined by injuries, with as many as eight starters hurt for the final two regular season games and two post season contests.
A perennial favorite, the Tarpons lost a number of key starters to graduation, and a fresh group of athletes, some with game tested experience, will have an opportunity to step into those vacated roles and work toward being critical components, a necessary variable if Charlotte is going to be able to contend in a realigned District 6A that features a group of worthy adversaries including Palmetto, who beat Charlotte in 2018, Braden River, Peace River rival Port Charlotte and Southeast.
Repeating as district champion will be no easy task, but the program’s history and ability to produce consistent and optimal results, should make them a formidable opponent on Friday nights for the foreseeable future.
The expectations remain the same every year, said Binky Waldrop, Charlotte Tarpons head football coach.
“You go out there every Friday and try to win football games,” said Waldrop.
Waldrop is no stranger to winning, and is entering his 21st year at the helm of the program, and his 26th overall with the Tarpons.
“We sent eight kids to play college football off last year’s team,” said Waldrop.
The Tarpons will start the season without several of their key players sustaining injuries during football activities this past summer, and Charlotte will be without the services of Malakai Menzer, Freddie Fletcher and Tai’Viahn Kelly at the season’s start.
With the Charlotte Sun’s Player of the Year Alex Muse graduating and moving onto the collegiate ranks, there’s still plenty of excitement heading into the fall with junior John Busha assuming the responsibility at quarterback, and the Tarpon coaching staff is excited about what they’ve seen from the incoming junior, who started three games for Charlotte during his sophomore year.
“This kid is competitive, he’s just a winner,” said Waldrop, about Busha.
“Even when he’s not playing well, there’s just something about him. Obviously, Alex did an incredible job the past two years. We’re lucky to have someone like John who’s stepping in behind Alex and taking over.”
The opportunity to start when Muse was hurt provided Busha with some invaluable experience.
He has a strong arm, is athletic, has the ability to run and weighs 195 pounds, bringing a lot of excitement to the program, said Waldrop.
The receiving corp also has a lot of depth, beginning with junior Freddie Fletcher, who started as a sophomore last year, but will be out the first few weeks.
However, there are several other Charlotte players who will look to fill the void during the early part of the season until Fletcher is ready to resume his role.
Among those at wideout who will be seeing action in 2019 will be junior Niqueu Graham; senior Jeremiah Harvey, who is normally a running back, but has the versatility to be a flanker, play slot or quarterback, providing the Tarpons with a variety of options on offense.
“He’s a really smart kid, he can play anywhere on the field,” said Waldrop, when referring to Harvey. “Having someone like that is priceless. He knows what he’s doing everywhere. He starts on defense. Seldom do you see a kid with that type of football IQ. It’s very impressive.”
But Busha, Graham and Harvey are far from the only skill players to watch in 2019. Ashar Thomas, who started this past year at running back returns and will be a critical component for the Tarpons.
“We put him (Thomas) in the slot and we motion him a lot,” said Waldrop. “He’s a very quick kid.”
Senior Jino Washington brings speed and quickness and athletic ability to the Tarpons offensive attack. And another senior, whose impact on defense as a linebacker often overshadows his versatility on the other side of the ball, Malakai Menzer has the ability not only to play running back, but slot and wideout.
Junior Jaden Opalach, a multi-sport athlete, is also among the skill players who will be counted on as is junior Tai ‘Viahn Kelly, whose athletic ability in undeniable was enjoying a great summer until he sustained an injury.
Juniors Isaac White and Jay Arias, who is starting at wideout, has also been recognized for his athletic ability. Sophomore Justus Pagan is also among the skill players to watch on the Tarpons roster.
“All those kids are pretty good athletes,” said Waldrop.
The offensive line graduated all five of its starters, Steven Cloyd, Robert Broderick, Chase Watter, Eddie Koor and Dustyn Hall, leaving a Herculean challenge to fill the void. But the maturity level of those taking their place will be a valuable asset.
“Up front offensively, we’re kind of thin,” said Waldrop. “We have a lot of inexperience there, but we have a lot of older kids there. Our starters, all five offensive lineman are seniors. That’s hard to replace. Our five offensive lineman, Stephen Taylor has worked his butt off since January; Eddie Sagarese, he’s probably our leader on our offensive line, his work ethic has been incredible; Jacob Clapp another big body plays on our offensive line and Mark McGuire started at guard a little bit at the end of the season, he’s back and Mike Balcomb is another one.”
There are also a couple of sophomores who bear watching Biaggio Fratterelli and Malakai Menzer’s younger brother, Maverick, who’s six-foot three-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, providing a glimpse into the future.
The Tarpons had several veteran offensive lineman sustain injuries during the season in 2018 including stalwart Dustyn Hall, who’s now a member of the University of South Florida Bulls.
“We had backups ready to play,” said Waldrop.
“Bryan Columbia a tight end for us last year is an incredibly smart kid and has turned into a great football player.”
The program’s expectations remain the same every year, and the Tarpons record of success speaks volumes of their ability to remain competitive consistently.
“We have a saying on a lot of our shirts, tradition never graduates,” said Waldrop. “These kids that are stepping up for all those guys last year, they know what’s expected of them, to go out and compete for a district championship; go to the playoffs.”
Tyler Amaral slides into the spot vacated by Kenny Scribner, who will now be punting for the USF Bulls.
Amaral who distinguished himself last winter as a Tarpon soccer player, will be handling the kicking duties for the Tarpons.
“We’re real excited about him,” said Waldrop. “He has a great leg. To have him for three years puts a smile on my face. I think he’s going to be really good.”
Senior Jake Sheets will be the long snapper for the Tarpons, and possesses exceptional talent and ability, said Waldrop.
“He’s really good at what he does,” said Waldrop. “We’ve had some pretty good snappers here in the past that have gone on and played at the next level. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does also.”
Defensively senior middle linebackers Eric Hasier and Keon Kitchner will be critical components in shutting down the opposition. Outside linebacker Malakai Menzer may be Charlotte’s best player on defense.
“We’ll move him all over the place,” said Waldrop, of Menzer.
“He’s just a really good football player. He has several division one offers.”
Senior Josh Pitts-Torres and sophomore Nequis Graham are the other outside linebackers and will complement the play of Haiser and Kitchner in the middle.
The Tarpon defensive lineman, led by Xavier Finnerty will be relied upon heavily as pass rushers and stopping the opposition run, and the expectations for the 260 pound powerhouse nose guard are exceedingly high.
Finnerty’s explosive style of play, and his ability to stay low and powerful on release should provide plenty of opposing centers with a great deal of consternation.
Fabrice DuFrene, Hayden Roberson and Biaggio Fraterelli are among the Tarpon defensive lineman whose presence will be felt by their opponents on the line of scrimmage this fall.
Junior Jamal Warren, who started as a sophomore last year returns to lead the secondary.
Opposing offenses will have to contend with Jaden Opalach; Tai’Vian Kelly; the versatile Jeremiah Harvey, who will play either safety or corner; Cade Mclaughlin who is a one-way safety player; sophomore Keon Jones will play at corner and serve as a backup quarterback, Jay Arias will play safety as will Jino Washington, leading a deep and strong corp of defensive backs.
The Charlotte Tarpons Midnight Madness practice will be held Saturday at 12 a.m.
