It’s been a competitive rivalry for the past decade, and Wednesday night was no different.
The Charlotte Tarpons wrestling team held onto win by the slimmest of margins, defeating the Riverdale Pirates in a tournament that served as a barometer for the postseason, scoring a 36-35 victory. Both teams are ranked in the top five in the state.
“We needed to see those guys before we hit the regionals,” said Evan Robinson, Charlotte wrestling coach. “We’re definitely the best two teams in the southwest area. It’s been that way for a long time.”
Last night’s matches provided the Tarpons with a good gauge in terms of where they need to improve and how much they’ve improved.
This was the third time they’ve seen Riverdale this season, having previously wrestled against them in the Osceola Knockout and Captain Archer.
“We definitely made some gains, especially in our lighter weights,” said Robinson. “We have some work to do up top in the heavier weights, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle. I was happy for the guys to get that win against a very tough opponent.”
The Tarpons travel today to Green Cove Springs to participate in the Clay Rotary Varsity Tourney.
