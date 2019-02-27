ENGLEWOOD — Cam Koch struck out eight in four innings and Kevin Conway had two hits and two runs as the Charlotte High School baseball team cruised to a victory over Lemon Bay in a non-district matchup.
The Tarpons took advantage of nine walks, two hit batsmen and three errors to go with their 10 hits on their way to a 10-1 rout.
“Cam pitched really well tonight. He pounded the zone and did what we wanted him to do for four innings,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said.
“We have some situational hitting to work on, but for the most part it was a good win.”
Charlotte started strong against Lemon Bay starter Jason LePage. Cade Reich walked and Conway hit one off the pitcher for an infield single before Bryce Hayse singled home a run for a 1-0 Tarpon lead.
After Aaron Martin walked, Kyle Machado grounded to short, but the possible double play bounced off the first baseman’s glove to score Conway and Machado to make it 3-0.
A Lemon Bay comedy of errors led to Charlotte’s next run in the third.
Conway’s pop up landed in no man’s land in shallow right for a single, and Hayse scorched one to left that Colin Gamber played into another single.
After Martin was hit by a pitch, Machado hit into a double play to score Conway to make it 4-0.
Jonah Bourque’s RBI single and Jake Bubb’s RBI double in the fourth made it 6-0 off Jeff Adams, while a Cade Reich RBI single, a wild pitch made it 9-0. A Reich sac fly in the seventh finished
Koch cruised through the four innings, allowing two hits.
Bubb finished things off, but not before the Manta Rays (0-2) scored their first run of the season on a Chris Diemer RBI single in the seventh.
Jonah Bourque had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Hayes was 2-4 with an RBI and run.
