The Lady Tarpons followed up their fourth consecutive district title, by capturing regional honors for the fifth straight time, but it didn’t come easy easy as they were made to work for the victory by an equally strong Sunlake squad, winning by a one-point margin, 58-57.
North Port placed fourth and Venice sixth in the deep 21 team Class 2A Region 8 field.
The Lady Tarpons captured three weight classes, Brisilda Brejte, in the 110-pound division; Lexus Sweet, 139-pound weight class and Britney Williams, unlimited. Annabelle Anderson was second in the 129-pound weight class and Aryana Haynes placed second in the 199-pound division.
“Today was huge,” said Matt Galley, Charlotte girls weightlifting coach. “We had a couple of setbacks, with girls not making weight. Literally, everybody had to step up to the plate and do their part to pick up for those numbers to go back.”
North Port’s Bri Sepulveda, earned regions honors again, with the senior repeating 2018’s feat, by capturing the 110-pound weight class. She also placed 1st at districts. A pair of Lady Bobcats placed second, Tatiana Wilburn at 101-pounds and Zoey Daniels in the unlimited division.
“She’s (Sepulveda) overcome some injuries, she’s done enough through the season, she handled her business at districts and she handled her business today,” said Wayne Skelton, North Port girls weightlifting coach.
Venice Lady Indian Arianna Kerr, winner of the 183-pound 2A District 16 title, added the regional title to her impressive resume.
“We had a goal set, the goals were the weights,” said Sasha Hyer, Venice girls weightlifting coach. “She accomplished half of her goals. She’s returning to states, where last year she finished sixth, and the ultimate goal is to be back in that medal round. We’ll train like heck and see what happens in two weeks.”
101-pound weight class; Brisilda Brejte, Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 125, clean and jerk 130, total 255; Tatiana Wilburn, North Port, 2nd, 130, 115, 245.
110-pound weight class; Bri Sepulveda, North Port, placed 1st, bench press 150, clean and jerk 155, total 305; Kareine Dejean, Charlotte, 3rd, 125, 120, 245; Lauren Meddaugh, Charlotte, 4th, 125, 120, 245.
119-pound weight class, Natalie Jen, Charlotte, placed 5th, bench press 135, clean and jerk 140, total 275; Jayla Price, Charlotte, 6th, 125, 130, 255.
129-pound weight class; Annabelle Anderson, Charlotte, placed 2nd, bench press 155; clean and jerk 150, total 315; Javi Quiles, North Port, 5th, 155, 155, 310.
139-pound weight class; Lexus Sweet, Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 180, clean and jerk 185, total 365; Kylie Flahrety-Cohn, Venice, 5th, 150, 130, 280; Jacey Tippman, Venice, 145, 120, 265.
154-pound weight class; Shaneil Williams, Charlotte, placed 3rd, bench press 155, clean and jerk 150, total 305.
169-pound weight class; Daphne Toussaint, Charlotte, placed 6th, bench press 165, clean and jerk 130, total 295.
183-pound weight class; Arianna Kerr, Venice, placed 1st, bench press 200, clean and jerk 160, total 360; Erika Lane, Charlotte, 3rd, 145, 165, 310; Cheyenne Warren, Charlotte, 4th, 175, 135, 310.
199-pound weight class; Aryana Haynes, Charlotte, placed 2nd, bench press 150, clean and jerk 145, total 295; Josenie Telfort, Charlotte, 6th, bench press 145, clean and jerk 125, total 270.
Unlimited weight class; Britney Williams, Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 260, clean and jerk 190, total 450; Zoey Daniels, North Port, 2nd, bench press 200, clean and jerk 180, 380; Ana Rosado, Charlotte, 190, 140, 330.
