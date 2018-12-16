The Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball team will be competing in this years City of Palms Classic tournament against some of the best high school teams from across the country. First, Charlotte took on Boyd Anderson High from Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday, in what amounted to an intense preparation game for the upcoming Classic, pushing to a 60-53 win.
Charlotte and the Cobras were head-to-head the whole night, as no team led by more than seven at any point. The final score even seems to do an injustice in telling how close the game was. At the end of the first quarter Boyd led by just two and took a 26-24 lead into halftime. Charlotte led by three after the third and declined to relinquish their lead the rest of the way.
“The last two minutes, we made all the plays,” said Tom Massolio, Charlotte’s head basketball coach. “We made the defensive stops, executed, took care of the ball, got great shots and made our free throws down the stretch.”
Something Massolio should also be proud of when looking over this game is the offensive rebounding his team displayed on Saturday, especially Tre Carroll and Ahmad Johnson.
Johnson was the star of the night, stuffing the stat sheet with 26 points, 13 rebounds –nine of them offensive– three steals and 8-11 from the free throw line.
It was Johnson’s rebounding prowess, along with the play of junior Tyrik Gainer, that helped push the Tarpons across the finish line to the victory.
The junior Gainer took on added responsibility on Saturday, and aided the Tarpons with 11 points, due to senior guard Kenny Scribner not being available -as he was a participant in the FACA North-South Football All-Star Classic.
With Scribner missing from action, and the game being tightly contested, the Tarpons gave their starters and first few guys off the bench heavy minutes, something Massolio said he believes his team is completely prepared for.
“We’re really conditioned well, I think it was a really good offseason for us,” said Massolio. “We’re capable of playing 32 minutes with each one of our guys.”
Even with losing out on the boards, Boyd Anderson matched the Tarpons with 44 field goal attempts on the afternoon, but after shooting 6-7 from inside the arc in the first half, the Cobras offense fell back to earth to hit a still respectable 9-17 two point shots in the second half.
In a span of three minutes before halftime, Charlotte went on an 8-2 run to take the lead and push it to 36-30 before the Cobras closed the gap.
After shooting just 22 percent from three point range in the first half, the Tarpons shot 4-8 from behind the arc as they fought to keep their lead.
Boyd Anderson was led in scoring by Rivaldo Fairweather, 11, and RJ Duhart, 10. Makai Reaves and Tre Carroll added nine points each for Charlotte.
“We’re going to just go and do our thing,” said Massolio. “We’re excited about being in the tournament. But this tournament is supposed to help us in the next week and the weeks to come.”
With just 2:20 left in the game and the game tied at 49, Massolio called a timeout that seemed to instill the confidence his team needed to finish off the Cobras. Three of Johnson’s offensive rebounds came in the waning minutes of this one, along with four of his free throws to seal the victory.
Facing a team with players listed at 6’7”, 6’9” and 6’11”, it was the 6’3” Johnson that made the biggest impact on the night.
“It’s not how big you are, it’s how big you play,” said Massolio.
Charlotte will take on Olive Branch High School from Mississippi in the first round of the City of Palms Classic on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers.
