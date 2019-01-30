The Charlotte Tarpons had a stellar weekend, losing in the Class 2A State Duals finals on Saturday to Lake Gibson.
However, their runner-up status hardly suggests second best. This may be the deepest Tarpons wrestling team in history. Their wins over Palmetto Ridge on Friday and Lincoln on Saturday stamped their reputation as one of the strongest teams in the state.
Tarpons wrestling coach Evan Robinson was impressed by his team’s performance, winning a heated quarterfinals matchup against Palmetto Ridge, setting the tone for the rest of the weekend and building off of their success.
“The coaching staff stepped up when the time was right,” said Robinson. “The boys stepped up and got the job done. We got pins when we needed pins. It’s all one and done, so it’s tough. If you lose, you’re out.”
The semifinals against Lincoln, was the best effort Robinson’s seen from the team as far as a collective performance. It was that victory that propelled them into the finals this past Saturday against eventual champion Lake Gibson.
“We were hitting on all cylinders as a team,” said Robinson, who said the team built on its momentum from the previous night, acknowledging how strong of a squad Lincoln is. “I think they were unsure of themselves Friday night. When they won, they were like, we belong here, and that confidence ran right into Lincoln. And I think we carried that right into Lake Gibson.”
The Tarpons were the underdogs against a deep Lake Gibson roster, and Charlotte provided the returning state champions with all that they could handle, leading until the final two matches.
“We gave them a fight,” said Robinson. “It meant a lot to those boys, both sides. I have to give it to Lake Gibson, they stood their ground. We came at them, they stood their ground and held their spot. We’ll try again in March.”
The Tarpons will work on technical issues, maintain their focus and mental approach going forward, said Robinson.
“This is probably the deepest roster we’ve had,” said Robinson.
Malachi Schaeffer was one of the Tarpon wrestlers, 126-pounds, who enjoyed a strong weekend.
“I think our entire team went out there and tried their best, gave it our all,” said Schaeffer. “Lincoln was a tough team, but we beat them by a lot. And when it came to Lake Gibson, we had to get our game on.”
Taylor Johnson, a second year wrestler, competes in the heavyweight class.
“We came out with the win Friday,” said Johnson. “Against Lincoln, I thought I was about done, and I ended up putting the guy on his back and pinning him. The same thing happened with Lake Gibson. It felt really great. There were big wins for our team, especially against Lake Gibson because that put us ahead when we were down.”
