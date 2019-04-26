The long run of Joseph Mwesige Smith

Joseph is his western name, but back home in Uganda they called him Mwesige (Mway-see-gay).
A malnourished, 47-pound kid, Joseph Mwesige Smith was adopted at 12 years old. He moved to a world completely unknown to him with little education and unable to speak English.
After years of acclimating to life in the United States, he’s now a thriving 17-year-old sophomore at North Port High and one of the top runners on the Bobcats’ track team.
Without his thick, Ugandan accent, most wouldn’t know he’s been in the country only five years after uprooting everything he knew to reunite with his younger sister, who had been adopted a year earlier.
“I have seen Joseph flourish socially and academically,” said Sheila Smith, whose family adopted Joseph and his sister Brenda. “You can see when he’s with his track team, he’s at home. It’s unbelievable the growth that he’s had.”
However, to reach this point took immense courage and a giant leap of faith, as he didn’t know at the time if it was the right choice or what was in store for him in the United States with a family he had known for less than a year.
His journey brought him a world away, but has given him everything he’s ever needed.
• • •
Uganda is a beautiful country, Joseph says, but one vastly different than his current home in southwest Florida.
His village of Kasojo-Muhote is tucked behind banana trees down a desolate dirt road lined by bamboo huts with tin roofs. The village, which had no running water, no electricity and very few resources when he lived there, lies just outside the major city of Fort Portal near the southwest border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa.
Joseph spent his days running — much like he does now. But though he now runs for sport, in Uganda he ran out of necessity.
“When I went to places, I had to run and sometimes walk. That was my life,” he said. “I lived with my grandma and I had to go collect wood and get water in the mornings. The closest place to buy oil or gas to make fire was probably close to one or two miles. We would do that each day.”
After his morning chores, his day was spent running three miles or so to school or playing soccer with friends and climbing mountains near the village. They would swim in the nearby rivers that snaked in between the towns or visit an area where wild monkeys swung from tree to tree.
Everything was pretty laid back. Though he lived in poverty, he didn’t know it. Nothing about his life in Uganda sparked disappointment or resentment, even now.
“I liked my country,” Joseph said. “Growing up doing that stuff, you get used to it. It’s not like you’re gonna get a new, different life, so you get used to it. I never really noticed if I was doing bad or not bad. I just went with it.”
• • •
In 2010, when Joseph was only 9 years old, his biological mother, Kiiza, became ill. The exact cause isn’t known, but it is believed to have stemmed from malnutrition and low-quality drinking water, which is common in areas like Kasojo-Muhote.
After months of sickness, with Joseph and his sister Brenda at her side, Kiiza passed away. She was only 29.
Afterward, Brenda was sent to live in an orphanage and Joseph stayed in the village to live with his grandmother. Joseph’s biological father hadn’t been in the picture since he was 3 years old.
It was Brenda who caught the eye of the Smith family as Sheila scrolled through social media.
“It was late one night and I was just scrolling through the endless feeds and I saw a picture of this little girl, who was 7 years old and had been passed over a few times for adoption,” Sheila said. “I told my husband on whim, ‘Hey I think we might be meant to adopt from Uganda.’ And he thought I was crazy. But we decided we were going to adopt her.”
It wasn’t until almost a year later that Brenda, once she became more familiar with her new family and language, told her parents about her brother back home.
“As she started to learn English, she told us, ‘I have an older brother,’” Sheila said. “I just felt like if I was on my death bed, I would pray that God would keep my kids together.”
The family hired a private investigator and Sheila flew back to Uganda in search of Joseph. But finding him wasn’t the challenge.
Once they located him, they had an uphill legal battle in order to adopt him. Adopting a child from a village was pretty much unheard of. Primarily, only kids placed in an orphanage were up for adoption.
At first the Smith family tried to keep Joseph in Uganda, sending him to a boarding school and helping to upgrade his village and take care of his family members.
Brenda was able to visit during that time. It was the first time the two had seen each other since they were separated following their mother’s passing years earlier.
Sheila said the two siblings just kept looking at each other and smiling. It was a moment of joy and comfort for two children that had been through many trials, most of which they endured separated from one another.
“You could just see this connection and to this day they have an undeniable bond, the two of them,” Sheila said. “He’s a little bit older than her and he really remains a father figure to her. He’s such a healthy older brother.”
Joseph desired to join his sister in the United States above all else. Though he was uneasy about leaving his homeland, family and culture, that union was worth taking the leap into the unknown.
“If I came I would be with my sister, and that was my only sister,” he said. “I wasn’t sad about leaving, but sometimes I miss it.”
After a nine-month battle, Joseph was allowed to join the Smith family. Though a massive weight was lifted, his journey was just beginning.
• • •
The Smiths are a running family and always have been. From parents Sheila and Micah to their three biological children Alexis, Kaila and Brayden, they are always entering races and are prominent members of the local running community. They help sponsor races like the Firecracker 5K, which was Joseph’s first race, and Alexis also runs for North Port High.
Joseph slid into that lifestyle with ease. Running has always been a thing of comfort for him. Something that puts him at ease.
For much of the first few months, Joseph said, he spent the majority of his free time in his room, unable to communicate, even with his sister who had been completely immersed in American culture — so much that her accent is completely gone and she can no longer speak her native tongue.
Simple things were revelations for Joseph — like clean running water and using a light switch.
But he felt often like an outsider, which was difficult. That feeling changed when he was running. When the family ran, whether around the block or in a race, he felt a sense of camaraderie with them as it broke down the barriers that seemed to separate them.
“When I am running a race I feel good. But practices, I don’t like them,” Joseph joked. “When I run, I feel happy.
“Coming from my country, I knew everybody. I spoke with everybody. I had fear because here I didn’t know what they were saying. When I started running, people started to notice me and that helped me out, knowing I could do something with running.”
North Port track and cross country coach Phu Nguyen first saw him at a middle school meet the Bobcats hosted. He had heard about Joseph, but hadn’t seen him run.
It didn’t take long for him to take note of the future Bobcat.
“As a sixth grader running with seventh and eighth graders, he was right there,” Nguyen said. “He has a great combination of speed and endurance and he’s really competitive. If he’s going against somebody that’s faster than him, I don’t think he realizes it. He just competes.
“At one of our first meets of the year, at Charlotte, there was this kid from Palmetto Ridge who was running 1:57 in the 800. Joseph was running around 2:04 at that time and he was our anchor, the kid was their anchor. Joseph got the baton and he ran 2:02 and look liked he belonged. He knew that kid was coming and he ran his best time. He’s now been doing that all season.”
However, to reach the level he has on the track, he had to navigate the classroom and fight his way out of ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) classes. This was especially hard for Joseph because no one spoke his native tongue.
It wasn’t like transitioning from Spanish or French to English. He had to learn the language almost purely off sound alone.
“(My native language) doesn’t even have a dictionary in English,” Joseph said. “I just had to listen. I didn’t know what I was saying, but I got used to it.”
It took about a year to get a solid grasp of the language. He remained in ESOL until testing out this year.
He still has a Ugandan accent, but has a solid grasp of the English language.
Now a sophomore, Joseph’s running has continued to excel. He has eyes at competing at the state meet in the 4x800 relay if he can qualify at the regional meet this weekend.
“His 4x800 team is made up of three sophomores and one freshman,” Nguyen said. “Our goal this year is to make it to states, which would be incredible given how young that team is. Then next year to win states.”
If they achieve those goals, Joseph will be a big reason why.
“It’s just his competitive edge, I wish I could describe it,” Nguyen said. “You’ll see him go against guys that are older and guys that are better and he just doesn’t care. If he doesn’t win, he doesn’t win, but he’ll compete with them.”
No matter what happens in his running career, he’s grateful for the opportunity given to him by the Smith family.
“I’m very thankful because they take care of us like we are their family,” Joseph said. “It’s not like we just come over here and do our school work and after we graduate we leave the family for good.
“We’re part of the family.”
Email: jacob.hoag@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.