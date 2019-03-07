The Minnesota Manta Ray is ready to wrestle at States

ENGLEWOOD — College wrestling coaches best be aware of the name Tyson Davids.
The former ice fisher from Minnesota is 55-2 this season and is ready to make serious noise in the state wrestling tournament for the Lemon Bay Manta Rays. The senior is currently ranked fourth amongst Florida 1A wrestlers at the 170-pound weight class.
Despite being one of the top wrestlers in the state, Davids has not heard from any college coaches. With aspirations of being both a high school and college All-American, he describes himself as “very, very recruitable.”
“I would like to wrestle in college but I haven’t really had anybody contact me or gotten any offers or anything like that,” Davids said. “The last three years I’ve been training all-year round. I came down here and I’ve been having success. I’ve been wrestling my tail off going to every tournament and camp I can, really committing myself.”
Davids has defeated state and national champions in Greco and freestyle wrestling, but notes that those are a different set of rules from what high school teams use. This season, he’s defeated the sixth-ranked 1A wrestler (Alex Cruz, American Heritage) while losing to the third-ranked wrestler (Colin Nation, Tampa Prep).
“He wrestled everybody in the state that was good,” Lemon Bay head coach Mike Schyck said. “His dedication was the first thing that stood out to me. He wanted to see where he stood and what he needed to do to get better.”
Davids understands why he hasn’t gotten much exposure amongst college coaches, which is part of the reason he moved to Florida prior to the school year. As a junior in Minnesota, he fell ill with strep throat and mononucleosis right before the state tournament. Already forced to wrestle at a higher weight class (182 pounds) to qualify, Davids’ illness caused him to drop to 156 pounds.
“I wanted to go to college down here and experience something new,” he said about his move. “I came down with my dad and then my mother and sister came down as well. Where I came from, our wrestling team was good but it was kind of a toxic environment. Our team was falling apart. Here, it’s a better family. I found a good group of guys. We’re coaching them up and hopefully going to have a good program at the end of the year.”
Davids played several sports growing up and decided to join the Lemon Bay golf team to help get acquainted with his new classmates.
“It was just something to do,” he said. “I went to golf practice and then would come wrestle here in the room.”
Fortunately, the Minnesota boy had adopted a Florida hobby to help him fit in at his new school, but his past experiences still fit a typical Minnesota mold.
“I like ice fishing, it’s one of the biggest things I miss,” Davids said. “I can’t ice fish with the boys up on the lakes anymore. You drill a few holes in the ice, you put this thing called a Vexilar down the hole. It reads all the fish and shows you if there’s fish down there. You drop the minnow down and you get yourself a nice walleye.”
One of the few things as popular as ice fishing in the Midwest is wrestling. Despite coming south, Davids has two prominent Big Ten wrestlers at his side to mentor him. His head coach went 68-0 as a senior in high school and won two state championships before moving on to wrestle at Ohio State. Tyson’s father, Jason, wrestled at Minnesota and finished his career as the third winningest wrestler in school history.
“I want to be a 2019 All-American, that’s been a big goal of mine,” Tyson said. “If I had one dream school to go wrestle at, I’d follow my dad to the University of Minnesota and be a Gopher.”
Schyck remembers what it took to be successful at the sport’s highest level, and is easily able to envision a bright wrestling future for Tyson.
“The people that worked their tails off were the ones that were having more success, and it wasn’t always the ones that were the most talented,” said Schyck. “If Tyson were to want to go on at a higher level, with the way he approaches everything, I’m certain that in time he would catch up to everybody else.”
As Davids gears up for the state wrestling tournament this weekend, he knows that he finally has an opportunity to capitalize on all his hard work and grab the attention of college coaches.
“If you have a passion towards something and you out-work everybody, great things are going to happen,” Schyck said. “He’s a physical, athletic kid and if he were to commit himself like the guys are succeeding at a high level, there’s no reason why he couldn’t do the same.”
Davids has willed himself to the precipice of being a state champion wrestler. Fully healthy and exceptionally prepared, now is the time for the Minnesota Manta Ray to etch his name in the record books.
