There is a problem in Florida that may affect high school sports.
We’ve already seen that refs are fed up with low pay and the verbal abuse with the recent officials strike that threatened the cancellation of area Kickoff Classic games.
But the issue goes beyond a pay raise.
It’s a problem across the country. The number of high school sports officials is decreasing. Florida has lost 504 officials between 2014 and 2019.
What does that mean for high school sports? As new schools are built, there are more games, but less officials to cover them. One solution is to stagger games during the week. Would you like to watch Venice High football games on Wednesday?
Another choice is to reduce the number of officials working the game. Coaches and fans complain now about the quality of officiating. Would fewer officials improve the games?
“We have about 80 officials, and we probably need about 180 to effectively book the games where officials have that break and don’t feel so run down,” laments Terrell Dukes, the president of the Pinellas Area Referees Basketball Officials Association.
Why has this happened? There are several reasons for the decline.
One is money. Costs go up, but the pay doesn’t. An official has to pay to register with the state, register with their associations, buy shirts, pants, shoes, socks and even jackets. $300 easy. Then, there’s travel. For example, Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association covers all of Sarasota and Manatee counties, plus some. To work my 56 games last season, I drove over 1,000 miles.
That leads to another reason for the decline in numbers. The old refs keep getting older, but there aren’t enough young officials getting into the avocation. Fifty-six games from mid-November to mid-February, with two weeks off for the holidays. That’s a lot of work on 70-year-old legs. And, in several games last season, I was the youngest ref on the court.
But why aren’t younger people going into officiating? I don’t know, maybe a part-time job where you’re verbally abused, physically threatened and expected to do it again tomorrow isn’t that appealing. In 2017, the National Association of Sports Officials found that 75 percent of high school officials who quit, listed “adult behavior” as the primary reason they got out.
How can we reverse the trend? Attacking the biggest elephant in the room would go a long way. No one deserves to be abused. Home management must be aggressive in stopping or removing overly abusive fans. Blame officials for part of the problem, too. The rules give officials the power to stop unsportsmanlike conduct of players and coaches. We should enforce those rules. If a coach is tossed from a game, the school pays a fine. Fines will bring management intervention.
We often forget that high school sports are part of education. Sports teach many positive lifelong skills. Officials are an equal part of the education process.
Let’s allow good officials develop, and not drive them away.
