The Venice Indians boys basketball team went into the locker room at halftime feeling good about how they played against the visiting Palmetto Tigers.
Venice had all the momentum as the second quarter closed. Chason Rockymore slammed home a miss by Adam Gebel and Connor Flynn hit a runner from the wing to give Venice a 22-19 lead. Two free throws by Rockymore and a layup by Brett Keyso put the Indians ahead 26-19 at halftime.
Things went poorly from there as the Tigers outscored the Indians 24-3 in the third quarter, then held on for a 54-48 win and a leg up in the 8A District-11 standings.
“There was so much energy when we came in at halftime,” Indians coach John Flynn said. “All of a sudden we come out of the locker room and we can’t shoot, we can’t score, can’t rebound or box out. We didn’t change assignments. We just went through one of those spells.”
The Tigers scored five quick points right out of the locker room as Venice sleepwalked through the opening possessions.
A layup by the Tigers’ Michael Hatcher ran the run up to 11-0 and forced a Venice timeout. That did little to quell the onslaught as Palmetto alternated between a 1-3-1 half court trap and a 2-2-1 3/4 court press that confused the Indians.
“We were prepared but we didn’t pay attention to the details,” Flynn said. “We play a whole possession then give up a rebound. We deflect a pass, but can’t get the loose ball. We practice those things but they didn’t go our way.”
Senior point forward Brett Keyso scored all three Venice points in the third quarter, then led a charge in the fourth quarter that saw the Indians get as close as four points.
“We all played hard this game and it’s frustrating to lose on our home court," Keyso said. “Sometimes even when you think you play well, you have to play better."
Keyso led the Indians with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Gebel made three 3-pointers to add nine points and Rockymore scored six points, grabbed six rebounds, passed out two assists and blocked two shots.
The Tigers got 14 points from Hatcher and 12 points and five rebounds from Xavier Washington. Johnique Underwood scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Venice continues a busy week as the Indians travel to Cardinal Mooney tonight (Wednesday) and host the Manatee Hurricanes in a key district matchup Friday.
“We lost to Mooney on our floor, so this is a get-back game,” Keyso said. “We also know it will help us build momentum to play Manatee.”
