ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay put up an inspired effort before Cape Coral ran off 16 straight points in the third quarter to defeat the Manta Rays, 59-42, in a Class 7A-District 10 girls basketball showdown Friday night.
The Mantas lost to the Seahawks by 42 points earlier this season, but took a 19-17 lead into the locker room at halftime after holding Cape to just 2 points in the second period.
The Seahawks responded at the half by benching four of their starters and switching to a man-to-man defense in the third quarter, leading to a 16-0 run that turned a 23-19 deficit into a 35-23 lead.
“We started in our man in the first half and they were kind of killing our man,” Cape Coral coach Brian Cruz said. “So we went to the zone and then we switched back to the man because we were getting all these fouls the first half. Bringing the man definitely brought some pressure and made us play our game.”
A basket by Abby Turner gave the Mantas their biggest lead at 23-19 before the Seahawks started their run, fueled by 9 points from Crystal Tisme. Cape Coral gradually pulled away, but Lemon Bay coach Mike Young felt the final score was not indicative of how close the contest was.
“We had a letdown in the third quarter, but we kept fighting and got it down to single digits again with three and a half minutes to go,” Young said. “We matched their physicality. They have athletes at all five spots. It’s a tough matchup for us, but our physicality on the defensive end was really good. Our girls did a great job of paying attention and changing defenses on the fly. We shot well tonight and we didn’t back down from the pressure and back away from attacking and playing to win.”
The Mantas had the Seahawks in foul trouble all night, going to the foul line 30 times and sinking 18. But Cape Coral’s size and speed eventually took over, as Sierra Moore led four Seahawks in double figures with 13 points. Kellie Redmann topped Lemon Bay with 12 points followed by Katelyn Ziarnicki with 10.
“Now the question for us is are we able to maintain this level,“ Young said. “We didn’t drop off at all. Our bench came in and gave us great minutes. We were able to slow down offensively and reverse the ball and get into the secondary break. We just showed a lot of growth tonight. We scored 42 points and we didn’t come close to scoring 42 points against these guys last time. I’m really proud of the effort we had tonight.”
Cape Coral is now 13-6 on the season and 9-2 in district play. Lemon Bay fell to 9-8 overall and 5-5 in the district. The Mantas will host Port Charlotte in another district game Tuesday night.
CAPE CORAL 59, LEMON BAY 42
Cape Coral 15. 2. 20. 22. — 59
Lemon Bay. 12. 7. 6. 17. — 42
Cape Coral: Moore 13, Lewis 12, Poposki 11, Tisme 11, Lang 7, Guzman 2, Pacheco 2, White 1. Totals: 22(4), 11-17, 59
Lemon Bay: Redmann 12, Ziarnicki 10, Turner 9, Gibb 6, Straub 2, Chandler 2, Carley 1. Totals: 11(2), 18-30, 42
