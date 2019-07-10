Whatever your opinion is of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, I think everyone can agree that they are supremely talented.
Hardly tested on the way to a second consecutive World Cup, the U.S. women showed how dominant they are in the sport.
Those of us in Venice don’t have to look far to realize that this is more than just a trend or a fad.
The Lady Indians soccer team went undefeated this past season until a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks of the regional final, and they have a couple of players who are tops in the county.
The team already has two players — Mason Schilling and Kat Jordan — committed to play collegiately.
Jordan was recently invited to participate in the Elite Clubs National League training camp from July 22-27 at the University of Portland. The camp will feature the top 40 players in the 2001-2003 age groups in the United States.
The ECNL works together with Nike and U.S. Club Soccer to host the event in hopes of getting top players recognized.
It’s clear that women’s soccer is on the rise in the United States, and if you enjoyed watching the women’s run to the World Cup, you should check out the Lady Indians this winter.
Football ranked in national polls
Somehow, we’re already halfway through summer and the high school football season is steadily approaching. The Indians have been hard at work — grinding in the weight room and in the Florida heat to prepare for another run at the state tournament.
As is the case every year, Venice has re-stocked its shelves with a new wave of talent — including quarterback Nico DallaCosta, receivers Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston and defensive backs Charles Brantley and Steffan Johnson, just to name a few.
Monday, High School Football America released its football rankings for the upcoming seasons, and Venice made a pair of lists.
The Indians came in ranked 25th in the Top 25 of the South Region, and also were ranked 70th overall in the nation.
Venice will have an early opportunity to shake up these rankings as they host IMG Academy on Aug. 23. IMG was ranked as the No. 1 team in the South Region and No. 7 overall.
Baseball players go for another championship
After winning the FHSAA state championship and the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship, some Indians baseball players are rounding out the summer going for one more title.
This week, three Florida Burn teams — the 2020 Platinum team, the 2020 Beisner team and the 2020 Little team — are competing in Fort Myers in the 2019 17U BCS National Championship.
Jacob Faulkner, Mac Guscette and Reegan Jackowiak represent Venice on the 2020 Platinum team and Zac Calhoon, Ryan Marti, Hunter Szewczyk and Glenn Simes are members of the 2020 Beisner team. No Indians are on the 2020 Little team.
Through Tuesday, the Platinum team was 3-0 and led Pool E with 23 runs scored and just one run allowed. The 2020 Beisner team also led Pool R with a 3-0 record with 18 runs scored and seven runs allowed.
Both teams will try to emerge from the field of 84 teams as the National Champion this weekend.
