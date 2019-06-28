The trophies never stop coming for Venice baseball.
Less than a month removed from winning a state championship with Venice High School, coach Craig Faulkner and three of his players found themselves playing for another title on Thursday night.
Selected to represent Team Florida in the first-ever High School National Championship, Mac Guscette, Michael Robertson and Jacob Faulkner spurred their team on to victory — defeating California, 8-1, to win the National Championship at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX.
Competing against teams comprised of the best players from California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada and Louisiana, team Florida emerged as the champions over the weeklong tournament — going 4-0.
The eight states were separated into two pools of four, with Florida beating Louisiana (2-0 on Monday), Nevada (4-1 on Tuesday) and New York (7-4 on Wednesday) to make it to Thursday’s championship game against the winner from Pool A — California.
Playing on ESPNU with friends and family back home watching, each Indians player had a contribution in the championship game.
Along with stellar defense behind the plate — including throwing out three runners — Guscette had a 2-for-4 night with his bat, drew a walk and scored a run.
Robertson had an errorless night in right field and also chipped in at the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
But it was Jacob Faulkner who made the biggest impact — firing 4 1/3 inning of no-hit baseball, striking out three and walking one as he pitched the middle innings of the game.
Like in Venice’s state tournament games, Florida began the night trailing.
Though it faced a 1-0 hole heading into the bottom of the third, Florida used a Venice brand of baseball — using safety squeezes, aggressive base-running and lights-out pitching to overtake California.
