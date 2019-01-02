Thrown into the fire, Lady Manats ahead of schedule
It would be easy to write off the 23-point loss that Lemon Bay girls basketball suffered against Bradenton Christian on Saturday as a bad loss and move past it.
But for a team full of players still cozying into their roles and finding their footing, there were plenty of lessons learned in the loss that the Lady Mantas hope will benefit them going forward.
Lemon Bay entered the season scrambling to replace 70 percent of its scoring after losing three starters from last season. Abby Turner was the leading returning scorer with a four points per game average.
But now the Lady Mantas are finding their rhythm 12 games in. They’re 7-5 with a tournament finals appearance, a high ceiling and big plans.
“I’m really pleased with where we’re at,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “Considering everything I lost from last season and having a pretty new team, we’re doing pretty well. We’ve played some really tough teams that have challenged us and we have a tough schedule coming up here in January, but that’s okay. January is about getting ready for the district tournament and working on things you need to work on.”
A big reason why they have gotten off to such a solid start has been the girls’ ability to adapt to new scenarios and raise their basketball IQ through the first two months of the season.
Freshman Katelyn Ziarnicki has been one of the bigger surprises so far. In her first year on varsity, there wasn’t much expected of her, but there was definitely a need for her to be one of the focal points of the offense.
She came in as a standout shooter, but has quickly developed the other aspects of her game and has become a more complete player. She scored 24 points in the tournament with nine 3-pointers.
“For a freshman, she’s a great shooter,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “She’s learned a lot on how to play the game. She’s learning how to read defenses and see how they’re playing her and learning how to run an offense.”
Turner has been less of a surprise, but just as strong of a player. She can score, play defense and get the rebounds.
The elevated guard play has helped her scoring this year as they are finding her open more and more.
“Scoring I thought would be our biggest challenge,” Young said. “The biggest challenge has been what we do with the ball once its in our hands and making the right decisions. The kids were thrust into roles of decision making and ball handling and shooting where in the past they were able to defer to the kids ahead of them.
“They’re getting much better at it. We’re 7-5 and with losing that much of our offense, the kids have done a good job of listening in practice and being coachable and having good attitudes.”
So a team that came in with little idea of what it would look like once it stepped onto the hardwood, found itself playing a perennial power in Bradenton Christian, which reached the state semifinal last year.
But with a booming crowd and a tough opponent, the Lady Mantas didn’t fold. That told Young everything he needed to know about his team going forward.
“We knew it was gonna be a tough game. We played in front of their home crowd and they were really into it,” Young said. “It’s gonna get us ready for when we have to go play a district tournament in Cape Coral or Charlotte and how to handle that pressure. Our kids did a good job up there of handling the crowd and handling that pressure.
“We’ve done a really good job of everybody buying into their roles. No matter the score, these girls are still fighting to the buzzer. If you have kids that will play that hard then anything is possible because we’re only going to continue to get better.”
Email Jacob Hoag at Jhoag@sun-herald.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
