Boys golf
Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 3:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at North Port at Heron Creek GCC, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Charlotte at Fort Myers, 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota at Venice at Pelican Pointe, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Charlotte at Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte Dual, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlotte at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Sarasota at Lemon Bay , 7
North Port at Cape Coral, 7 p.m.
Hoover (AL) Venice, 7 p.m.
