Boys golf

Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 3:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte at North Port at Heron Creek GCC, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Charlotte at Fort Myers, 3:30 p.m.

Sarasota at Venice at Pelican Pointe, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Charlotte at Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte Dual, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Charlotte at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Sarasota at Lemon Bay , 7

North Port at Cape Coral, 7 p.m.

Hoover (AL) Venice, 7 p.m.

