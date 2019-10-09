Sun preps logo

Swimming

Evangelical at Port Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lemon Bay - Swim home vs. ODA (Senior Night), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Charlotte at ODA, 7 p.m.

Booker at North Port (Senior night), 7 p.m.

Trinity Catholic at Venice, 7 p.m.

