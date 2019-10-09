Swimming
Evangelical at Port Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lemon Bay - Swim home vs. ODA (Senior Night), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlotte at ODA, 7 p.m.
Booker at North Port (Senior night), 7 p.m.
Trinity Catholic at Venice, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Evangelical at Port Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lemon Bay - Swim home vs. ODA (Senior Night), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlotte at ODA, 7 p.m.
Booker at North Port (Senior night), 7 p.m.
Trinity Catholic at Venice, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.