Boys golf
Venice boys’ win
The Venice boys golf team won a tri-match against Riverview and Braden River on Thursday afternoon.
The Indians had a team score of +20, inching out the Rams (+23) and the Pirates (+27). Though Riverview had two players in the top four players, Venice’s consistency made the difference. Ben Snyder (+2), Jackson Adams (+4), Tristen Evans (+4) and Julian Gauthier (+7) all finished inside the top eight players in the win.
The Indians will play again on Monday in the Donald Ross Memorial Tournament at Sara Bay Country Club.
Girls golf
Venice tops Lemon Bay
The Venice girls golf team defeated Lemon Bay, 195-208, on Thursday afternoon at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
Led by Julia Lewicki (+10) and Elizabeth Ireland (+10), the Lady Indians also got contributions from Lydia Vaccaro (+13) and Maddy Hesse (+18) in the victory.
Christain Chandler shot the low round of the day with a +8 for the Lady Mantas. She was followed by Lauren Ragazzone (+18), Marie L’Abbe (+18) and Mei-lee Mahannah (+20)
Lemon Bay (11-2) and Venice (8-4) will play next in the Donald Ross Memorial Tournament at Sara Bay Country Club on Monday.
Volleyball
Imagine School 3, Lemon Bay 0
Imagine kept it’s momentum going with a sweep of the Mantas. The Lady Sharks won 25-15, 25-23, 25-14 to move to 22-2 on the year. Lemon Bay falls to 9-8.
Leading the way for Imagine was Serena Kohler with 16 kills, Kendall Stienart with 37 assists and Rachael Barnes with 15 digs.
North Port 3, Southeast 0
North Port easily defeated Southeast 25-10, 25-19, 25-6 for the sweep Thursday evening.
Abby Hutchinson and Tyler Evans had 7 kills each, while Brooke Matthews had 16 digs and Caitlyn St. Germain had 15 assists.
Venice 3, Lakewood Ranch 0
The Venice volleyball team (12-10) broke out of its five-game losing streak against Lakewood Ranch at the TeePee on Thursday evening.
The Lady Indians swept the Lady Mustangs (25-18, 25-19, 25-20) behind 18 kills from Sadie Kluner and 11 kills from Gabbie Atwell.
Kluner also added 17 digs while Zoe Ring kept Lakewood Ranch guessing with four aces.
“It’s nice to stop the bleeding and get back in the win column,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “I thought we played pretty relaxed and loose. A lot of our players said, ‘Enough is enough.’
“We minimized our mistakes and made the match much more personal, which is what you have to do.”
Venice will begin the final week of the regular season on Tuesday as it travels to play Cardinal Mooney.
