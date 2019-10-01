Boys Golf

Hardee at Port Charlotte , 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Port Charlotte at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Lemon Bay, North Port at Venice, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Sarasota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Port at Manatee, 7 p.m.

Venice at Riverview, 7 p.m.

