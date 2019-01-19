Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.