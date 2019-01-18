It’s a tournament of renown featuring many of the nation’s best players.
The Wally Keller Classic starts today at Charlotte High School and will showcase some of the finest basketball players from central and south Florida.
In addition to host Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port and Venice will be among the area schools competing in the prestigious tournament.
Among those who will be playing the Wally Keller include 5-Star point guard, Tre Mann from The Villages Charter School, who has committed to the University of Florida; Barry University commit Toru Dean, South Miami; Malachai Wideman, Riverview Sarasota; Johnny Williams, IV, Sarasota Booker and Josh Marte, Osceola.
The tournament was named for the Charlotte High School Hall of Famer, Wally Keller, who would later go onto to serve as the school’s basketball coach and athletic director, a man whose character and impact still resonate powerfully through the community. The sports complex where the tournament is being held bears Keller’s name. More than 15 McDonald’s All-Americans and 14 players who’ve been selected in the NBA draft have participated in the tournament.
“It’s amazing to me how much this has grown in just a short amount of time,” said Tom Massolio, Charlotte boys basketball coach. “The number of NBA kids who have played in this year in the 12 years up to this is unreal. Teams are calling who want to play.”
The tournament has evolved from its nascent stages, where it was held only on a Saturday, having now expanded to two days.
All five major scouting services will be attendance at the tournament on Friday and Saturday, a first in the tournament’s history. There will also be several college coaches in attendance Friday night.
“It’s a great opportunity for all of the kids who are playing in the tournament, who are going to be seen by these scouts,” said Massolio. “That was the whole purpose of the tournament to make basketball something that kids in this area and around the state can come to, to be seen and recognized. I think that’s where were at now. It’s unbelievable.”
The tournament’s depth and quality has featured 11 state champions over the years, including three in 2018, adding to the gravitas of the event itself.
The tournament starts today at 4 p.m., with a junior varsity matchup featuring Charlotte vs. Lehigh. The first varsity game gets underway at 5:40 p.m. with Oldsmar Christian vs. Miami Norland; Charlotte takes on Lehigh at 7:20 and the evening finishes at 9 p.m. with Sarasota Booker taking on Kissimmee Osceola.
Saturday’s game will be held in adjacent gymnasiums.
