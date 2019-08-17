By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Familiar faces on a different type of court.
The Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball team was ready to do battle, but they weren’t on the hardwood, they were at PicklePlex at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda Saturday morning, trying their hand at a new sport in the inaugural Tarpon Hoops Pickleball Tournament.
“We made over $2,000 for the high school, and that will help pay for their jerseys this coming year,” said Dave Fox, Tarpons Hoops Pickleball Tournament director. “The basketball players and other students from the high school played. It was a great turnout for the young adults. They really played well and they loved it.”
More than 100 players turned out to participate in the tournament this past weekend in support of Tarpons Boys Basketball. Kona Ice was on site with their truck and donated all the money they made this past weekend to the high school, said Fox.
“These people are awesome,” said Tom Massolio, Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball Coach, who won gold in the under 60 3.5 mixed doubles division, teaming with Alyssa Collier, and captured the bronze medal with Brian Nolan, Charlotte’s athletic director, in the 3.5 men’s under 60 division. “I started playing four years ago at Gilchrist. They’ve kind of taken me under their wing, showing me the game.”
The Pickleball community have been ardent supporters of Charlotte Tarpon athletics, and the tournament provided a platform to serve as a fundraising mechanism for Charlotte Tarpons boys basketball creating additional exposure for a team that earned the 2018-19 district title.
“You go to a Friday night football game, and you have these people in the stands,” said Massolio. “When you look at a basketball game or a baseball game at Charlotte High School, they’re there. They’re not just supporting this (the tournament)...they’ve also been in our community for these kids, which is something special.”
A pair of Tarpon basketball players demonstrated their athletic prowess by capturing the 2.5 division pickleball honors. Senior Rasheed Shackleford and Sophomore D.J. Woods were victorious against familiar faces that they see at practice every day.
“It was definitely different,” said Shackford. “It was good to compete against my teammates. Talk a little trash. It was definitely fun. We always have great support from the community when we have a fundraiser.”
The tournament served as another opportunity for members of the roster to bond even further, said Woods.
