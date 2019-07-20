Travel ball ushers in the new age of youth sports

From late-May to early-August, Lemon Bay outfielder Bailey Grossenbacher spends more nights on the road than in Englewood.

Last summer she spent all but six nights away from her own bed.

Following the Lady Mantas’ regional final loss to Hardee on May 17, Bailey and her father, Mark, got in the car and left straight from the field en route to Atlanta to join her travel team — the East Cobb Bullets-Byars 16u — for a tournament. Twenty-four hours after the high school season ended, she was hitting bombs against the nation’s top pitchers.

From there, she had a weekend off before traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee, then back to Georgia for back-to-back weekends, Colorado the week after and then back to Georgia. Twelve hours after getting home from Georgia this past Thursday, Bailey caught a flight out to California.

A different city and sometimes different state each weekend, she is constantly on the move and has been for some time now. She’s played travel ball since she was 8 years old, sacrificing her summers for her softball future.

“I remember when she joined a team out of North Port and I was like, ‘OK, that’s a long drive,” Mark Grossenbacher said over the phone while at a tournament in Cummings, Georgia. “I thought that was nuts. But then in 7th grade she tried out for a team in Lakewood Ranch and made that and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that’s an hour away. That’s a long drive.’

“Then midway though her freshman year she got invited to play on this team in Atlanta, and now I wish I could be driving to Lakewood Ranch.”

It’s the new norm for baseball and softball players who wish to play at the collegiate level. For most players who aren’t elite, the days of simply sending film to coaches have become an archaic model. Even the players who have proven to be bonafide studs find it hard to catch the eye of a college coach without joining an elite travel club.

It’s a similar scene in club soccer or AAU basketball. Travel teams roam the country to play the best talent, and college coaches flock to these tournaments to get an easy look at future prospects.

It’s just how it is. For better or worse, this is the new age of recruiting.

“Especially for colleges and stuff, you want to play travel ball,” said Venice catcher and University of Florida commit Mac Guscette, who has become one of the top recruits in the state thanks to his time with the Florida Burn.

“That’s how I was first noticed, because I wasn’t in high school yet when UF started looking at me. It was through the Burn. Travel ball has really helped me a lot. I know coach (Craig) Faulkner and coach (Mark) Guthrie helped a lot with that, and I’m really thankful for them.”

The opportunities have been plentiful for Guscette, who will be playing in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park on Aug. 11, and shortly after he’ll be trying out for 18u US National Team.

Already, Guscette has had the chance to represent his country as a part of the US National Team Development Program — going to places such as Panama and Columbia to play against some of the world’s best rising stars. These opportunities are rare, and impossible to achieve without playing travel baseball.

But it hasn’t always been this way.

When Faulkner was growing up as a baseball player in Venice, he had to work just for the chance to get noticed by college recruiters.

That meant seeking out college camps on his own, traveling there on his own time and his own dime, hopefully making an impression in his limited reps.

With little-to-no exposure playing in a small town like Venice, he didn’t have any scholarship offers he wanted, but soon found he more than belonged playing at the top level of collegiate baseball.

“Even when I was in high school, Mark Guthrie, myself and Jack Voigt, guys that were obviously pretty talented players, we had no colleges interested in us because nobody ever saw us play,” Faulkner said.

“Back then, you had to actually pick a college you liked and then go to their camp. So Mark and I walked on at LSU. We didn’t know we were gonna make the team because we didn’t know that we were pretty good.”

Luckily for high school players in 2019, much has changed in the landscape of college recruitment.

As the coach of Venice High baseball and a co-founder of the Florida Burn travel baseball league, Faulkner is in a position to make sure his players don’t have to go down the same path that he did.

“Now, it doesn’t have to be like that,” Faulkner said of his recruitment compared to today. “If you’re a good enough player to play college baseball, and you’re playing in one of these summer teams, especially one of the bigger teams like the Florida Burn, the colleges will come watch you play.”

The exposure only grows as players rise through the travel ball ranks. Being on a good travel team is great, but getting the opportunity to get on an elite team is all the more beneficial.

At Bailey’s last tournament, the Triple Crown Nationals, the fields were lined with coaches from 15-20 schools like Tennessee, Kentucky and Clemson.

Like most travel players, Bailey yearns for the competition of travel season. Without taking anything away from Lemon Bay’s schedule, when she joins the Bullets she faces pitchers that are committed to PAC-12, SEC and C-USA schools, and that experience alone has molded her until an elite player.

“I like playing the best players out there and like knowing that I could be one of them. I enjoy playing against them because they’re the best people here, and if we beat them then it’s an awesome accomplishment.”

With all that travel season offers, it definitely takes its toll on the players and their families, who often put their lives on hold to give the kids the best chance at landing that coveted offer.

The Guscettes try to keep track of it all with a large desk calendar in which they map out the travel ball season — planning vacations and time off work around the hectic summer and fall schedules.

The Grossenbachers are no different. “Vacations” to Georgia are frequent over the summer and usually take the place of other trips for the time being. Sometimes Bailey makes the trips on her own when the family decides to hang back to cut costs. For instance, she’ll be staying with family during her stint in California for the Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals this weekend.

Trips for families can cost thousands and a season can total upwards of $10,000, so anywhere they can cut costs is essential.

So with all the sweat and sacrifice that accompanies travel ball, it begs the question: Is it worth putting themselves through such a hectic lifestyle?

Why invest thousands of dollars, vacation days and summers in baseball or softball? Well, because it’s an intense passion that has engulfed the lives of the players and, in turn, their families.

Players like Bailey and Mac aren’t built like typical high school players. They don’t mind spending extra hours on the field taking cuts or fielding balls. And spending every weekend in a different city away from friends and sometimes family isn’t considered bothersome.

The goal of securing a college offer drove them to compete. Now, a desire to become a Division-I starter keeps them pushing their limits. For them it’s worth it without question and their families have allowed them the chance to pursue their dreams.

“It’s fun because all the players here are passionate about it as well,” Bailey said. “Everyone has the same life that I do. I just want to be really successful at something and softball is really enjoyable and has taken me places along the way. There’s just something about softball.

“When I’m at home and bored, I’d much rather be on the softball field. It’s doing a sport that I love playing. I enjoy traveling and enjoy being busy.”