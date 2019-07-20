When Craig Faulkner was growing up as a baseball player in Venice, he had to work hard just for the chance to get noticed by college recruiters.
That meant seeking out college camps on his own, traveling there on his own time and his own dime, and hopefully making an impression in his limited reps there.
With little-to-no exposure playing in a small town like Venice, he didn’t have any scholarship offers he wanted, but soon found he more than belonged playing at the top level of collegiate baseball.
“Even when I was in high school, Mark Guthrie, myself and Jack Voigt, guys that were obviously pretty talented players, we had no colleges interested in us because nobody ever saw us play,” Faulkner said.
“Back then, you had to actually pick a college you liked and then go to their camp. So Mark and I walked on at LSU. We didn’t know we were gonna make the team because we didn’t know that we were pretty good.”
Luckily for high school players in 2019, much has changed in the landscape of college recruitment.
With the rapid spread of travel baseball, athletes play all around the state (and sometimes the country) playing in tournaments that recruiters and evaluators flock to see.
As the coach of Venice High baseball and a co-founder of the Florida Burn travel baseball league, Faulkner is in a position to make sure his players don’t have to go down the same path that he did.
“Now, it doesn’t have to be like that,” Faulkner said of his recruitment compared to today. “If you’re a good enough player to play college baseball, and you’re playing in one of these summer teams, especially one of the bigger teams like the Florida Burn, the colleges will come watch you play.”
A new era of high school baseball
In Venice’s 2019 graduating class, six Indians earned spots on college rosters well before their time at Venice High was up. In total, Orion Kerkering (USF), Danny Rodriguez (FGCU), Kevin Dubrule (West Point), Clayton Callan (SCF), Chason Rockymore (SCF) and Sam Ottman (Trinity Baptist) will continue playing baseball at the next level without having to worry about walking on or trying out.
And it’s not as if that’s all, with rising-senior Mac Guscette and rising-junior Michael Robertson committed to the University of Florida.
Faulkner has established connections with college coaches and recruiters over the years, but even with his sterling reputation, it’s not enough if players limit themselves to just the high school season.
Most players get noticed by colleges over the summer or fall seasons playing for travel teams, and some players like Guscette get so much exposure that they’re noticed before they even begin high school.
“Especially for colleges and stuff, you want to play travel ball,” Guscette said. “That’s how I was first noticed, because I wasn’t in high school yet when UF started looking at me. It was through the Burn. Travel ball has really helped me a lot. I know coach Faulkner and coach Guthrie helped a lot with that, and I’m really thankful for them.”
For some of the upper echelon talent, there is no substitute for the exposure that travel teams can provide. Already this summer, Guscette, Robertson and rising-senior pitcher Jacob Faulkner played on national television (ESPNU) when they won the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship (HSBNC) over California.
Within a week of winning that title, Jacob — the only one of the trio not committed — was receiving serious interest from several colleges.
Building friendships
Though it may seem like a daunting task to play a sport nearly year-round, there’s more to it than just the potential for scholarships.
For instance, the day after Guscette, Robertson and Jacob Faulkner got to play in the HSBNC, they were on a flight out to Atlanta to play in another travel ball tournament.
A week after that, several Indians players were down in Fort Myers as the Florida Burn 2020 Platinum team won the 17u BCS National Championship of Perfect Game.
For Guscette, that was only the beginning of the summer as he will be playing in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park on Aug. 11, and shortly after that he’ll be trying out for 18u US National Team.
Already, Guscette has had the chance to represent his country as a part of the US National Team Development Program — going to places such as Panama and Columbia to play against some of the world’s best rising stars.
These opportunities are rare to come by, and impossible to achieve without playing travel baseball. But the opportunities and exposure aren’t the only thing that makes the journey worth it.
When it comes to Guscette, who was a bit shy and quiet growing up, he has turned into an affable teenager who relishes the friendships he’s developed through the Florida Burn.
With teams traveling to different cities and states together, there’s often several hours of downtime or rain delays that the players can spend with each other — forming bonds that last years.
“Mac was extremely quiet as a young kid,” said Tim Guscette, Mac’s father. “He wasn’t a young man of a lot of words. But as he’s gotten older and been exposed to all these people all the time, he wants to talk to people now.
“Baseball has been a big part of that because he’s met so many people and he really likes most of them a lot. It’s made him much more social.”
Some drawbacks
Like anything in life that’s worthwhile, there are certain aspects of playing travel baseball that require a lot of hard work and planning.
The Guscettes try to keep track of it all with a large desk calendar in which they map out the travel ball season — planning vacations and time off work around the hectic summer and fall schedules.
And it’s not like playing is free, either.
The traveling aspect alone can add up quick, and families should expect to spend anywhere up to $10,000 a year for a highly involved player such as Guscette.
If you’re not passionate about baseball, the grind of playing and practicing nearly every day of the offseason can take its toll, as well.
Travel baseball certainly isn’t for everyone, but for the serious and talented players, it’s proving to be well worth the hard work, time and money.
“Obviously, all their dreams are to play high school baseball and once they obtain that, it goes right to hoping to play in college at some level,” coach Faulkner said.
“So a lot of times if we have a player we think is college-worthy, we can make some phone calls and hopefully get them an opportunity. That’s pretty satisfying.”
