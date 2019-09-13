A first quarter to forget put Charlotte in a quick hole Friday against Braden River, the Tarpons’ toughest opponent yet.
The Pirates used an onside kick and an interception to break open a 14-0 lead in the game’s first six minutes and the Tarpons were unable to string together enough positive momentum to overturn it, falling 37-20.
Charlotte stopped Braden River on two consecutive fourth down attempts and was able to cut the deficit before halftime.
In the second half, the two traded scores, but a safety on a key fourth-quarter drive spelled the end for a comeback attempt.
Key plays: Braden River opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run from Jay’Den Thibodeau and followed that with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shawqi Itraish to Robert Goecker.
Charlotte responded with a 2-yard touchdown run from Tai’Viahn Kelly with 7:00 left in the second quarter.
Braden River stretched the lead after a 69-yard return by Gregory Cotton set up a 33-yard touchdown pass from a Itraish to Josh Thomas.
Charlotte got the final score just before halftime on a play action rollout that enabled Busha to find Jeremiah Harvey for a 7-yard score with 34 seconds left.
On Braden River’s first drive of the second half, the Pirates handled a fumbled snap before giving it Thibodeau for a 24-yard score. Charlotte responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Harvey while Busha had to leave the game due to cramps. For much of the fourth quarter, Busha had next to no mobility.
Braden River added a safety and an interception that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Itraish to give Braden River a 17-point lead with 2:04 left.
Key stats: Braden River was able to pick apart the Charlotte secondary in the first half. Itraish was 8 of 11 for 114 yards and two scores in the first half. He finished with 181 yards passing and added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Braden River forced five turnovers.
But the Tarpons were able to stymie the running game, holding Braden River to just 11 yards on 12 carries in the first half and 83 for the game.
Busha was 8 of 22 for 108, a touchdown and two interceptions. Freddie Fletcher finished with five catches for 91 yards.
What it means: Braden River showed it was more formidable than its 1-2 said coming in. It’s a slight blow to start district play 0-1 for the Tarpons, but they knew it would be a tough affair. Braden River came out and set the tone for this juggernaut of a district.
What they said: “It’s plain and simple, we didn’t play the kind of football we like to play,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “We came out and turned the ball over twice in the first three minutes of the game, gave them 14 points and played catch up the whole game. We fought and fought and fought, but kept making mistakes.”
