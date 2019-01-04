LEHIGH ACRES — In a game that saw the Lemon Bay boys basketball team fumble away turnovers, receive three technical fouls and miss its fair share of shots and free throws, things couldn't have gone much worse to open the two-day Lehigh New Year's Shootout.
But with just under two minutes left in the game, the Mantas were only down two possessions to Oasis with a chance to win.
Senior Guard Sean Shamasian kept the Mantas (7-6) hopes afloat by sinking three fourth-quarter 3s, but it wasn't enough to overcome three and a half quarters of errors as the Mantas fell 62-55.
"I could tell just watching us go through pregame that we weren't ready to really get after it," Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. "I can't really put my finger on why. We have to handle adversity better."
Lemon Bay's start was characteristic of the rest of the game. The Mantas opened with six turnovers in the first five minutes of play and Huber had to call a timeout 1:15 seconds in to settle his team down.
And the errors continued. Surprisingly, the game still remained close as Oasis (11-3) couldn't find much rhythm on offense. After the first quarter, the Sharks held a slim, 17-15 lead after beating the buzzer on a wild scramble under the Oasis basket.
"They ran a little halfcourt trap early in the game that we ended up handling no problem, but I don't know what we shot from the field or from the foul line, but it was bad," Huber said. "Leon and Caleb missed 15 shots in the paint and we missed 8-10 foul shots and its a five-point game with two minutes left. That's your ballgame."
In the second quarter, Oasis pulled away by ending on an 8-2 run and again beating the buzzer for a late shot.
A 360 layup from Oasis' Taylon Hutchins gave the Sharks their biggest lead of the day at 42-30 midway through the third quarter.
With 2:14 left in the game, after three technicals were assessed (two for Lemon Bay) following a scuffle, Huber called a timeout.
The Mantas came out of the timeout down 10 points, forced a turnover and scored in transition. They would eventually cut the deficit to five after Oasis missed four of seven free throws, but the hole was too large.
Leon Flemming led with 17 rebounds, adding 12 points. Shamasian led in scoring with 14.
With a game against South Fort Myers tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. to round out the tournament, Huber is looking for more leadership out of his seniors.
"We need better leadership from my seniors," Huber said. "They have to have their teammates ready to go. I can't play. We talk about X's and O's, we talk about who's starting, we talk about what we're gonna do offensively and defensively. But when they're ready to go out and battle, that's on them."
