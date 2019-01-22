A team well-known for its frustrating defense, the Port Charlotte boys basketball team feasted on Lemon Bay turnovers as the undefeated Pirates won their 18th straight game of the year.
The Mantas cut the deficit to five with 3:57 left in the third quarter, but were held scoreless for the ensuing 5:08 as the Pirates pulled away to win 71-44.
“It was communication and more energy,” Port Charlotte senior Alex Romero said of the defensive effort.
“We talked to each other, communicated on screens. We just had to keep fighting. It’s a game of runs so we knew we had to get up on them. They’re not a good dribbling team, so we just had to pressure them and get up the court and keep it up.”
Lemon Bay had a plan to handle a team that no one has been able to quite figure out so far this season. And for two and a half quarters it was working.
Port Charlotte held a slim 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter and only led by eight at halftime. Lemon Bay was able to make a handful of shots from the perimeter that caused some uncertainty in the Pirate defense for a stretch.
However, in the second half, the turnovers began to mount for Lemon Bay, who totaled 27 for the game — Port Charlotte had three.
“They rose to another level and we didn’t rise with them,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “Some guys sort of got out of the game plan When you have a plan, you have to continue with the plan. For three quarters, everything was where we thought they would be. It’s just straight up turnovers. They did a good job of turning up the heat and we didn’t respond very well.”
Lemon Bay’s Sean Shamasian hit a 3-pointer with just under four minutes left in the third quarter to make it 37-32, but the Mantas went cold to end the quarter and Port Charlotte went on a 15-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.
Lemon Bay turned the ball over 16 times in the second half and scored only 20 points to the Pirates’ 39.
“We work every day on certain principles of our defense,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We just try and stay at it. I could see some frustration early, they were hitting some 3s, but I said just sustain it. Over the course of the game it kind of picked up as we kept going. It wasn’t pretty, but they just keep at it. It just goes back to those principles. We work at them every single day.”
Offensively, Port Charlotte thrived off the twitchy defensive step and transition scoring of Romero. The 5-foot-9 guard led the game with 23 points — 17 of which came in the second half — and added seven steals.
Other top scorers for the Pirates included senior Tyler Perry with 15, senior Brandon Gainey with 12 and senior Shemar Fleurissant with 10. Gunyr Morrill led the Mantas with 20 points and six 3-pointers.
“My teammates really got me involved,” Romero said. “They’d get a rebound and look for me. I take a couple dribbles and get to the free-throw line. I give it more to them for getting me involved.”
The Pirates don’t talk about the win streak much. They haven’t lost since Feb. 14 of last year, but for them it’s business as usual. With the top district seed already locked up, they continue to put focus on their core principles without putting much pressure on themselves.
“We don’t even talk about it,” Rhoten said. “We’ll just come out tomorrow and practice for about an hour and 15 minutes. They know by now what to do. They know what the expectation is. We’re just riding the wave right now.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 71, LEMON BAY 44
PC — 13 19 18 21 — 71
LB — 10 14 8 12 — 44
PC: Romero (23), Perry (15), (Gainey (12), Fleurissant (10), Adderly (4), Rogers (3), Smutz (3)
LB: Morrill (20), Flemming (9), Shamasian (8), Geisendorfer (4), Martinez (2), Harvey (1)
