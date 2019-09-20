Life had been relatively easy for Sarasota prior to Fridays matchup with Port Charlotte, but the Pirates took their underdog status personally.
Sarasota’s high-octane offense hit a wall against Port Charlotte’s opportunistic defense with the Pirates (4-1) scrapping out a 21-13 win.
Focusing on stout running back Brian Battie with quarterback Vince Parisi our with a knee injury, Port Charlotte forced three turnovers. Though the former 2,000-yard rusher had 133 rushing yards and a touchdown, the game plan was to eliminate the explosive plays of an offense that put up 75 points a week ago.
With an eight-point lead and just over six minutes on the clock, the Port Charlotte offense put together a 12-play drive, which included two fourth down conversions, and wiped five minutes off the clock.
On the final drive for Sarasota (4-1), back-to-back sacks by Devin Hunter and Charlie Vanamburg helped set up a 4th-and-23 that the Sailors couldn’t convert.
Key plays: Down 6-0 in the second quarter, the Pirates blocked a short field goal attempt and Aaron Wesley returned it to the Sarasota 24-yard line, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run from Ja’Nyrein Washington to take the lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sarasota’s Gabe Elliot return the ball to the Pirate 20-yard line, but fumbles recovered by Solomon Luther. The drive produced no points.
The next defensive possession, Luther took over, intercepting Sarasota quarterback Dominic Bennett and then turned around to catch a 33-yard touchdown from quarterback Logan Rogers with 31 seconds left in the first half.
Sarasota originally took the lead on a 16-yard run from Battie.
In the second half, Port Charlotte added to its lead with a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Rogers. Sarasota cut the lead to eight with 6:09 left in the game on a 1-yard run from Cam Davis on 4th-and-goal.
Key stats: Rogers was 7 of 14 for 93 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Washington had 85 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. The Pirates also did not have a turnover after coughing up seven last week against Palmetto.
After not fielding a kicker for the first two weeks of the season, sophomore Trevin Howard was 3 for 3 on extra points.
What it means: Last year Port Charlotte missed the playoffs by just a few points after a failed two-point conversion early in the season cost them a win. Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman believes this big win against a previously undefeated team could be a swing game later on in the year.
What they said: “We feed off of it,” Rogers said of their underdog nature. “We came in with some people banged up so we knew we would have to go over 100 percent. I knew our defense was counting on us. I was doing anything to get a first down.”
“We were chasing great athletes all over the field,” Ingman said. “It was important (to play ahead) because we had to make them one dimensional. We knew we had to get out early, we called the game very aggressively and took shots early. We knew if we could make them one dimensional, we could get into some calls that would help us.”
