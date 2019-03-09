Three Venice High wrestlers — Jack Stone, Lauren Stone and Gage Tippman — traveled to Kissimmee on Friday to compete in the 2A FHSAA Wrestling State Championships.
Though Lauren Stone and Tippman lost both of their matches, Jack Stone will continue wrestling today, with a chance at a 3rd place finish.
Jack won his first match against Nick Davenport of Jensen Beach by decision, 8-0. Then, the freshman lost an overtime bought with Shaun Culbreth of Matanzas High School, 11-7.
Finally, Jack finished off the day with another win — earning him the right to keep wrestling — when he defeated Patrick Nolan of Charlotte High School, 11-0 in his third and final match of the day.
Check out Wednesday’s edition of the Venice Gondolier Sun to see how Jack fares today.
