If there was one flaw with the Venice baseball team entering the 2019 season, it would have been the lineup’s ability to consistently produce.
Of course the Indians could pitch and play defense. Featuring two aces in Orion Kerkering and Danny Rodriguez along with two sidewinder relievers in Clayton Callan and Jacob Faulkner, the Indians have never had to worry about run prevention.
However, the hitting wasn’t always producing at a .319 average as it does now.
The Indians endured their worst stretch of the year in March — losing three of four games and struggling to hit over .200 as a team in the early part of the season.
But it wasn’t the top of the order that was struggling. Led by a top four that includes two University of Florida commits in catcher Mac Guscette and centerfielder Michael Robertson and four hitters who average .350 or better at the plate, the Indians top half of the lineup is loaded.
However, with several players new to starting at the varsity level — Zac Calhoon, Reegan Jackowiak and Marek Houston — it took some time for the rest of the team to get adjusted to one of the toughest schedules in the state.
As Venice came out of spring break, the offense came to life thanks to hitters 5 through 9.
“I think some of it was that those guys hadn’t had a lot of varsity at-bats,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of the bottom of the order. “It just took a while for a lot of them. They made some little adjustments and found their swings.
“A guy like Danny Rodriguez is pretty special with his natural athletic ability. He can hit anybody. When he gets it together like he has this last part of the year, he’s pretty special.”
Players like Rodriguez (.333), Calhoon (.291) and Chason Rockymore (.324) have helped turn the Venice lineup into a complete top-to-bottom weapon.
Lately, Jackowiak and Houston have joined in on the offensive outburst as well, as each has put together a two-hit game in the playoffs so far.
“I had trouble keeping my hands back and keeping my weight off my front foot,” Jackowiak said of his early-season struggles. “But a lot of it was just our confidence up there. It helped as we got to know the pitchers and the coaches helped us scout what to expect at the plate.”
For players like Houston — a freshman who was called up from junior varsity midway through the year — it was only a matter of time before he got used to hitting at the varsity level.
“At first, I was nervous, but I got used to it,” said Houston, who is the only freshman starter for the Indians. “I’ve been working with some of the coaches on my mechanics and stuff. I was a little too long with my swing when I came up.”
Now that Venice is finding success in all aspects of the game, the Indians are looking like a complete team heading into this weekend’s Final Four in Fort Myers.
Already through five games of a possible seven-game playoff run, the Indians’ rejuvenated lineup is making a big difference. Though Venice has allowed just one run across those five games, the offensive outbursts have made those wins all the easier — averaging 6.4 runs per game.
With the state tournament beginning on Friday against Creekside High School at 4 p.m., the Indians were back to work on Tuesday, practicing at the Venice baseball field to keep in rhythm.
Along with more practice today, the Indians have planned some team meals and will head down to Fort Myers a day early to watch some baseball and get a feel for the environment.
Though they are the defending state champions, the process is still new to some players like Houston and much of the bottom of the order — but the Indians have showed they have no problem adjusting.
“Some people have compared it to the games we played at the Braves’ stadium,” said Houston of what he’s expecting for the Final Four. “But, it’s much bigger than that because you’re playing for something.
“I think I’m just lucky. I’m lucky that these coaches saw the potential in me to bring me up and get this spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.