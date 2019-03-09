Leading 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, the Venice baseball team found itself on the brink of coughing up the lead it had held since the second inning.
With runners on first and second and two outs, a softly hit ball to second base was bobbled, and the Indians found themselves facing a bases-loaded jam — needing one out to win.
However, the comeback was quickly put to bed as Clay Callan got Caiden Peeples to miss on three swings — throwing his devastating slider for the final swing and miss and a 3-2 win at Venice High School.
“I love it,” Callan said on the pressure of closing out a game. “Just being able to come in and back up our starting pitcher is great.
“It was very important to win this game tonight. We’re young, we’re a talented team. I believe this is one of the best teams we’ve ever had. We grind through it.”
Backed by the pitching of starter Orion Kerkering, Venice (4-0, 1-0) looked to be well on its way to a win when first baseman Aidan Corn turned on a curve ball from Green Wave pitcher Zach Root, sending the ball on a scorching path over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead.
“What a nice piece of hitting that was,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We needed that big. That got us going even though they eventually came back and tied it. That was a big hit for us in a big situation for Corn. That kind of took the wind out of their sails. They battled back, but we came out on top. It was nice.”
But it wouldn’t take Fort Myers (3-1, 0-1) hardly any time to catch up.
A hit batter and a single put two aboard for the Green Wave with two outs. Kerkering appeared to strike out Root to end the inning with a well-placed throw, but the umpire didn’t see it that way. On the next pitch, Root slapped a single to knock in two runs and tie up the score.
Kerkering wouldn’t be deterred by the runs, settling in to strike out four and allow just one hit over the next 2 1/3 innings.
With Kerkering back in form, Venice retook the lead once again, 3-2, when Corn floated a sacrifice fly out to right field just far enough for Kevin Dubrule to score from third.
In an effort to save the arm of their No. 1 pitcher for later this year, the Indians pulled Kerkering from the game in favor of Callan with one out in the sixth.
But the Green Wave struggled against Callan, too. The senior sidearm pitcher struck out three batters and didn’t allow a hit in his 1 2/3 innings of relief.
The win was a big step toward establishing an upper-hand in District 7A-11 as the Indians gave the Green Wave their first loss of the season.
“It’s nice to get a good crowd here tonight,” Faulkner said. “And then to win our first district game — you only play six of them — so that’s pretty cool. We don’t care if we win 10-0 or 1-0.
“Fort Myers will beat some teams in the district. They appear to be a little better this year. So, the test for all of us will be: What will we do from this point forward?”
