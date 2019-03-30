Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner likes to test the Indians against some of the toughest competition he can find, which is why the team is fresh off two tournaments against some of the top teams from across the country.
After playing in the Tournament of Champions in Jacksonville over spring break last week, Venice (10-4, 1-0) found itself facing off against some more top-tier talent this week in the IMG National Classic.
The Indians handily won their first two games — 15-5 over Hinsdale Central (Illinois) and 8-2 over Florida Christian — but lost, 3-2, to Flanagan High School on Thursday.
The loss took Venice out of contention for the tournament title, but the Indians finished off their week on Friday with a 3-2 win over Coral Reef High School (Miami) and took third place out of 16 teams in the IMG National Classic.
“Our last nine games have been good baseball, playing in two tournaments back-to-back,” Faulkner said. “It’s difficult, but we’ve done it in the past. We’ve won state championships the years we’ve done that.
“It’s definitely a grind on your players. They’re not used to playing nine games in 10 days or something like that. But it sure makes us a better team. With the level of competition we play, we see our weaknesses and strengths and some guys rise to the occasion.”
With so many games in so few days, Faulkner had to call up some junior varsity players to help manage the workload.
On Friday, Marek Houston, David Morgan and Noah Santiago — three players who have spent time on JV this year — got to play a part.
Houston, a freshman, continued to impress from the Tournament of Champions, drawing a walk, scoring a run and laying down a key RBI sac bunt that got Venice its third run of the game.
And hardly anyone came up as clutch as pitcher Noah Santiago did, as the sophomore allowed just one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and earning the save.
“It gives me a little confidence boost that I struck out two pretty good hitters in the seventh with my curveball,” Santiago said.
Santiago followed up four innings of two-run ball by sidewinder Jacob Faulkner, who struck out five and allowed three hits. Sam Ottman came on for 2/3 of an inning after Faulkner, walking one batter before Santiago was called upon to finish the job.
“Santiago pitched well and did a great job for us,” Faulkner said. “Another guy who pitched earlier in the week and did a good job for us was Houston Wynne. He’s a young player who did a really nice job.”
While steady pitching and contributions from the junior varsity players helped Venice go 3-1 this week, what really stood out was the Indians’ hitting.
After batting just .202 as a team coming into the Tournament of Champions, Venice has lifted its season average to over .270 against some of the best teams around the U.S.
The offensive surge couldn’t come at a much better time for the Indians, who will host Parkview — the No. 2 team in Georgia — on Tuesday before getting back into district play with a game at the newly opened CoolToday Park on April 5 against North Port at 7 p.m.
“We’ve raised our batting average quite a bit,” Faulkner said. “We’re right where we want to be at as we get into district play.”
To see how Venice did in the earlier games of the IMG National Classic, visit yoursun.com/venice/sports/ and check out the Sports tab.
Teacher Appreciation NightThe Venice baseball team will host Teacher Appreciation Night at the Venice High School baseball field on Tuesday. All eight Venice seniors will pick a teacher to honor before the game.
After honoring the teachers, the Indians will play against Parkview, the second-best team in Georgia, according to MaxPreps.
Indians to play Bobcats at CoolToday ParkThe Venice Indians will spend the next two Friday evenings April 5 and April 12 playing baseball at CoolToday Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
The Indians will be playing against district rival North Port High as the two teams square off under the lights at 7 p.m. for both games.
Tickets for this game will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday night as the Indians host Parkview at the Venice High baseball field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.