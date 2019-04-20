Nine days removed from struggling to get its bats going in a 1-0 loss at Venice High, the Charlotte Tarpons baseball team faced more of the same problems against the Indians again on Thursday.
It looked as though it would be a different night for Charlotte (12-7, 3-3) at first, as the Tarpons used two singles and a hit batter to take a 1-0 lead off Orion Kerkering in the home half of the first.
Though Tarpons starting pitcher Kyle Machado held the Indians off the scoreboard for 4 1/3 innings, Venice (17-4, 6-0) rallied for three runs in the fifth as it pulled away for a 3-1 win at Charlotte High School.
“Our pitcher throws a great game, and they get a soft hit here, a soft hit there,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “But that’s them competing. We didn’t make adjustments. We had runners on second and third, one out three times in a row. What do I have to do, squeeze you in every time?
“It’s the top of the lineup. These are D-I athletes. The top of the lineup has to get it done.”
Venice had already secured the top seed in the district, coming into Thursday night with a 5-0 record in District 7A-11.
But the Indians still threw their two best pitchers in Kerkering and Danny Rodriguez for two innings apiece. Junior reliever Jacob Faulkner followed with three innings of scoreless work to close out the win.
While Venice held Charlotte to just the one run, each Indians pitcher found themselves in a tight spot at one point or another.
Kerkering had two runners reach base in each of his innings (one on an error), Rodriguez allowed two baserunners in both the third and fourth innings (also one on an error) and Faulkner loaded the bases in the fifth before escaping unscathed.
For Venice, the idea was to keep its pitchers fresh while not overworking them in a game that didn’t affect postseason standings.
“We’re just setting Kerkering up for the playoffs,” said Venice coach Craig Faulkner of his ace pitching only two innings. “We want to switch him around in the rotation a little bit. We didn’t want to overuse him. One of our keys is that we like for our best pitchers to be really strong come playoff time. So you’ll see him probably throw next Wednesday and then you’ll see him throwing his typical 80-85 pitches.”
Machado often overpowered the Indians hitters over his 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight batters as he helped his team hold a 1-0 lead.
“Machado is a long, lanky pitcher and we just weren’t ready for his fastball,” Faulkner said. “We will be next time. But he didn’t have a lot to back it up. It’s the first time we’ve seen him this year.”
However, when he was pulled in favor of Kevin Conway, the game unraveled.
With two runners on base, the first batter Conway saw — Kevin Dubrule — hit an RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 1-1. A walk and a groundout later, pinch hitter Zac Calhoon hit the game-winner — a two-out, two-run single down the left field line to take a 3-1 advantage.
Though Charlotte threatened to make it a game by loading the bases with two outs in the fifth and a leadoff double in the seventh, but couldn’t get enough hits at the right time.
With just five regular season games left before the playoffs begin, Cudjo and the Tarpons will look to see if they can get the offense going at the most important time of the year. If they can, they might see the Indians one more time — with a district title on the line.
“I’m hoping we get in it,” Cudjo said of the potential district final against Venice. “Our pitchers always give us a chance. But at some point, if you can’t flip the lineup, I have to make adjustments. I told them today, if I put in an underclassman, they’re gonna swing it or put a bunt down.
“We’re gonna make some adjustments. I brought some guys up. Maybe in a situation, they get a chance to do something. I’ve given everybody a chance. Now, we have to do what’s best for the team as far as the kids we have on the bench.”
