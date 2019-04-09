The Venice High baseball team pulled out all the stops as it honored America’s war heroes with the eighth annual Veteran’s Night on Monday evening before its 9-3 win over Lemon Bay.
Upon walking in, veterans were greeted with handshakes and warm welcomes by rows of junior varsity baseball players and Venice ROTC members.
Along with free entry, veterans were also treated to a cookout behind the Venice dugout before being recognized on the field — as all 168 veterans present threw out a first pitch to a baseball player.
For once at Venice, the game was secondary.
“It’s a really special night for us because as a young high school student, you don’t get the connection a lot of times with our veterans,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “This really ties it together for us. We talk about veterans all year long. For them to fight for us and give us the ability to be here and play this game, it’s a pretty special thing.”
Also preceding the game, PA announcer Ray Sinibaldi told the story of Colonel Jack Dundas — a war hero with seven purple hearts from fighting in World War II, Vietnam and Korea.
Dundas was as loyal of an Indians supporter as one could be, attending every Indians baseball game and practice from 1967 until his death in 2011. That year, the 2012 Venice baseball team dedicated their season to him and they fittingly won the state title.
Eight years after his passing, Veteran’s Night is a tradition that lives on.
“It’s awesome,” Lemon Bay coach Dan Flaherty said. “I told some colleagues of mine, some guys I coached with a while ago, that we were playing in this game tonight and they said, ‘Oh, you’re gonna love it. It’s a great time. What a great event.’ Venice does a first-class job, and this was great. They did a really good job. I’m really glad Craig called and asked us to be a part of this.”
Beginning with left-hander David Morgan, the Venice pitching staff kept Lemon Bay off balance all night long as the Manta Rays couldn’t get a hit to fall until the top of the sixth inning — when Venice had already built a 9-1 lead.
As the Indians held the Mantas to just one run across the first five innings, Venice had plenty of time to pile on to its lead. Aidan Corn delivered an RBI single in the first inning to knock in Kevin Dubrule and Michael Robertson followed up on his big seven RBI game against North Port by knocking in two more runs in the second inning on a single up the middle.
Dubrule added another run as he reached on an error one batter later, and Faulkner chose to pull some starters.
Dubrule, Robertson and catcher Mac Guscette were out of the game before the third inning as they got some rest for tonight’s district game against Charlotte.
Though their backups committed a pair of errors, it wouldn’t much matter as Venice added two more runs in the third on hits by Zac Calhoon and Jack Curcio, and then three more runs in the fourth on two errors by Lemon Bay.
“When you play a team like Venice, you can’t give them second chances,” Flaherty said. “We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the baseball. We got a little shaky start from Jason (LePage). But that’s kind of where we’re at. We have a freshman on the mound and some guys who haven’t played a full season of varsity baseball. So those are things that are gonna happen.”
Though the Manta Rays got back-to-back hits in the seventh and scored a run, it was too little and too late for Lemon Bay.
As Hunter Szewczyk struck out the final batter of the game, the players turned their head to the sky as they watched green and gold fireworks fire off from the outfield area as the eighth annual Veteran’s Night concluded at Venice High.
“This is a big week for us,” Faulkner said. “Today was a distracting day for our baseball team, but it was the best. This is one of the best things we do and we really appreciate our vets for coming.
“But now we have two district games in a row. This is what our season is all about. Our first goal we can reach is to be the number one seed in the district.”
Tickets for Venice vs. North Port at CoolToday Park
Anyone interested in seeing the Venice baseball team take on North Port for the finale of the first-ever Mizuno High School Invitational at CoolToday Park on Friday can purchase tickets all week long.
Tickets will be available for sale at Venice High during the school day and tonight as the baseball team hosts Charlotte at 7.
Tickets will also be on sale all week long at CoolToday Park, and at the gate on Friday night up until game time at 7 p.m.
