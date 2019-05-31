Final: Venice 9 - Creekside 8The winning run scores on an error to home and the Indians will play for their sixth state title tomorrow at 7:30 pm pic.twitter.com/LebBTSXKtn— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) May 31, 2019
The theme of the Venice baseball team in 2019 has been “Narrow is the Path,” which means the Indians must do whatever they can to keep the possibility of a state title in sight.
Friday in the state semifinals, Venice found itself trailing Creekside, 7-3, as its ace exited the game in the fourth inning.
Four innings later, Indians outfielder Zac Calhoon was racing home to win the game, 9-8, in extra innings on a throwing error by the Creekside pitcher. The Indians, hardly able to contain their excitement, rushed out to mob pinch hitter Jack Curcio to the roaring approval of hundreds of Venice fans who made the trek down to Fort Myers.
With the win, Venice will play for its sixth state championship tonight at 7:30 against Doral Academy at Hammond Stadium.
“It’s such a back-and-forth game,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “It happens to us a lot where we’re battling. Last year we were here playing until after midnight in a difficult game, too. These guys are ready for that. They’re seasoned veterans in that kind of thing, so they never lost hope.
“We’ve been down three runs many times in the state playoffs and we’ve come back. So we’re not gonna get down, we’re not gonna set back, we’re just gonna keep holding the path open and walk through it.”
Venice scored once in the first — on an RBI single by Calhoon — and then twice in the second to stretch its lead to 3-0 as Marek Houston drove in a run before Mac Guscette tripled to deep left field.
With Orion Kerkering on the mound, the Indians looked to be in good position for the win. However, the Knights played Venice’s style of baseball in the third inning as they scored two runs on a safety squeeze bunt and took the lead with two more RBIs — one on an error and one on a groundout.
Again in the fourth, Creekside put the pressure on Venice.
A double, a single and an intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs, and Jacob Topping stroked a two-run single right up the middle to give Creekside a 6-3 cushion. One batter later, Connor Hults knocked in another run and Venice trailed, 7-3.
“I think we were just trying to stay focused on playing our game,” Venice senior captain Kevin Dubrule said of going down four runs. “That was what we talked about before the game even started. We were just gonna handle the things we could handle. In a game going back-and-forth like that, it’s tough to keep everyone level-headed. It’s easy to swing emotions one way. So I credit that to our seniors and leaders on the team, who just really stayed even keel.
“Honestly, there was no sway in belief that we were gonna win this game the entire time.”
Michael Robertson chipped away at the deficit with an RBI single up the middle in the fourth.
Houston added another run as he hit an RBI single in the fifth. Then, Guscette walked with the bases loaded to bring Venice back to within one run.
With Clay Callan on in relief of Kerkering, the Knights managed just one baserunner in his 1 2/3 innings before he reached the 30 pitch count threshold and Faulkner pulled him to preserve him for a potential state championship game.
After the third reliever — Jacob Faulkner — got Venice to the home half of the sixth, the Indians made their run. Creekside went through four different pitchers in the sixth inning as the Indians loaded the bases before tying the game on a balk and taking the lead on a walk by Danny Rodriguez.
But just when Venice seemed to be within reach of the state championship, the Knights got an RBI single when they were down to their final strike of the game — sending it to extra innings.
A single, an intentional walk and an error loaded the bases for Venice in the eighth before Curcio stepped to the plate to keep the path to a state championship open for the Indians.
“I’m really proud of how my guys battled,” coach Faulkner said. “They held the path open. We talk a lot about holding the path open and giving yourself a chance to get through that gate, and these guys did it today. I’m pretty proud of what they did.
“These guys never quit, battled back and never let down.”
Last-minute Indians gear for saleThe Venice baseball team will be selling Indians shirts and hats this morning (Saturday) from 9-10:30 a.m. at the concession stand of the Venice High baseball field so that fans can represent the team with green in the stands of Hammond Stadium tonight at 7:30.
Hats and T-shirts are $20 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.