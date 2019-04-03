The Venice High baseball team hosted the No. 1 overall team in Georgia on Tuesday night, but the Indians didn’t seem to mind the competition.
Venice (11-4, 1-0) jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first and added two more in the second as starting pitcher Danny Rodriguez fired three scoreless innings.
Though Parkview, which is ranked first in Georgia and 16th in the nation by MaxPreps, threatened to come back with four runs in the middle innings, Venice turned to Orion Kerkering and Clay Callan to close the door on a comeback attempt for a 6-4 Indians win.
“That’s a really good hitting lineup,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of Parkview. “Some of those guys are hitting almost .600. They’re a really solid club. So, this was a really good win for Venice High School baseball.”
Indians leadoff hitter Mac Guscette wasted no time getting the offense rolling as he sent the first pitch of the game into left field for a single. Guscette was one of six Indians to reach base that inning, setting up Rodriguez with a comfortable lead.
The senior right-hander hardly encountered any trouble in his three innings of work, striking out four and escaping a bases-loaded jam in his final inning.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Venice.
A couple of untimely errors allowed Parkview to score twice in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Jacob Faulkner escaped more damage by getting the third out on a strikeout with runners on second and third.
Again in the fifth, some bloop hits and an error put Faulkner in a tough spot. But the Indians turned to Kerkering, who ended the threat by striking out the final hitter with just three pitches.
“I was a little more hyped up coming into an important situation trying to defend our guys and get them out of trouble,” he said.
Kerkering also threw in the sixth, hitting 91 mph on the radar gun as he got Parkview to go down 1-2-3 to hand the ball off to Clay Callan in the seventh.
The senior sidewinder had similar success to Kerkering, retiring the side in order as he earned the save.
“Our pitching was on point tonight,” Faulkner said. “Even Jacob (Faulkner), who gave up a couple of runs, he did what he was supposed to do. He was getting ground balls. So, I was real happy to see how our guys did. It was great to see Kerkering in there. He was throwing hard with a good slider.”
Though the win doesn’t count toward Venice’s district record and it doesn’t have a direct impact on its hunt for another state championship, Faulkner said wins against nationally ranked teams like Parkview can still have a noticeable effect.
“That was a really solid baseball game from us,” Faulkner said. “Even though we gave up a few runs, it was solid. These are the kind of wins we’re looking for.
“We have a 13.9 toughness of schedule. I think it’s the toughest schedule in the state. If you don’t play tough teams, you won’t see your weaknesses.”
