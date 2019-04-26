The Venice baseball team entered Friday night’s game against Calvary Christian on a nine-game winning streak and undefeated at home, but that all came to an end against the Warriors.
A sloppy start combined with a six-run seventh inning was all it took for the Indians (18-5, 6-0) to lose their first game since March 28 as they fell, 12-4, to the Warriors at Venice High.
“We did some things we don’t normally do, and sometimes that shows up when you play a real good team,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “I gotta take my hat off to Calvary Christian. They’re a really good baseball club. They have really strong pitching, good defense and great hitting.
“We didn’t play the way we normally play, and we saw some things we can work on. That’s why you play good teams, so you can keep getting better.”
The Indians didn’t appear to be themselves right out of the gates on Friday night.
Calvary Christian (20-3, 8-2) opened the game by getting singles from four of its first five batters. Couple with an error by Venice, the Warriors found themselves out in front, 3-0, just minutes into the game.
However, Venice answered with some strong hitting of its own in the bottom half of the first, getting singles from Mike Robertson, Kevin Dubrule and Aidan Corn as the Indians cut the deficit to 4-2.
Though Indians starting pitcher Danny Rodriguez made it through an up-and-down first two innings, the Warriors tagged him for two more runs in the third inning with a two-run single down the third base line.
Junior pitcher Jacob Faulkner relieved Rodriguez in the third, pitching through the fifth as he kept the score at 6-2.
Eventually, Venice rallied once again, but it was far too late.
Trailing 12-2 after a six-run seventh that included a grand slam and a two-run triple, Venice catcher Mac Guscette got behind a fastball and launched it over the left field wall for an easy home run.
Then, Dubrule singled and Corn doubled him home to make it 12-4.
But there were already two outs in the inning when the rally started, and all it took to seal the win for Calvary Christian was one final strikeout.
“If you don’t play strong teams, you can’t see where your weaknesses are,” Faulkner said. “So we saw some weaknesses and we’re gonna work on them and be ready for it in the playoffs. So we want to keep playing good teams. But they’re an exceptional team. They’re one of the better teams in the nation, for sure.”
The Indians will get back to work this morning as they lay sod for Habitat for Humanity and then follow up by volunteering with Challenger Baseball tonight.
Then, Venice will gear up for the final week of its regular season — featuring a home game against Sarasota on Tuesday and a game up at Tampa Jesuit on Thursday.
