The Venice and North Port baseball teams had the chance to act like big leaguers on Friday night as they faced off under the lights of CoolToday Park for a district game.
Led by seven RBI from Michael Robertson, including an inside-the-park grand slam, the Indians cruised to a 10-0 mercy-rule win in six innings.
“What a beautiful stadium. First class,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “It was really fun to play here. We’re thankful to the Braves for letting us come and experience this. It’s really exciting for our players.”
With hundreds of supporters donning their green and blue, respectively, in the stands, both teams were introduced in the same fashion as MLB players complete with a working scoreboard and PA announcer.
Though Indians ace Orion Kerkering looked a bit rattled to start the game as he walked the first three batters, he quickly settled into a rhythm after a mound visit from pitching coach Jeff Callan.
With catcher Mac Guscette throwing out any would-be base stealers and Kerkering finding a groove, the two silenced the North Port offense aside from two sharp singles by Bobcats pitcher Alex Partridge.
Partridge dueled with Kerkering for much of the game, even outlasting him through the fifth inning. He exited the game after the fifth with four runs allowed on seven hits.
“He battled for us,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said of Partridge. “It doesn’t show, but he battled. He did his best. It’s great when a pitcher is up there and he’s getting hits, too.”
However, the Bobcats senior — and relief pitcher Cameron Carpenter — couldn’t stop Robertson.
Following a walk and a line drive single by Guscette that knocked the third baseman’s glove off, Robertson found the left-center field gap for an easy two-run double and the first lead of the game.
“The fans were super cool tonight, being super loud,” Robertson said. “There was a lot of green up there so you really feel that Venice support. It’s definitely special hearing all those people cheer for you.
“I was just trying to hit the ball somewhere hard, move people around the bases and do my job.”
One batter later, shortstop Kevin Dubrule nearly launched one over the fence, but settled for an RBI triple that landed on the warning track for a 3-0 lead.
Though Venice would go on to score seven more runs, the Indians wouldn’t need the cushion.
Sidearm pitcher Jacob Faulkner relieved Kerkering to start the fourth and he fired two scoreless innings as North Port struggled to get a feel for his delivery.
With Faulkner making quick work of the Bobcats, Robertson delivered the final blow when he stepped up to the plate in the top of the sixth inning.
With the bases loaded and a 6-0 lead already in hand, Robertson hit the ball deep and hard into the left-center field gap. As he rounded first base, he kicked into an extra gear and raced all the way home as coach Faulkner urged him on.
“Really a great night for him,” coach Faulkner said of Robertson. “He was gliding around the bases. He can really go. He’s one of the faster guys we’ve had around here in a while. I knew he was gonna have a chance to reach home on that one.”
It was much of the same pitching for Venice again in the sixth as another sidearm reliever, Clay Callan, came in to finish off the win. The senior found similar success to Faulkner as he walked one, but ended the game with a strike out.
Though Friday night didn’t turn out quite like the Bobcats were hoping, they’ll have their chance for payback next Friday as the two teams finish off the first-ever Mizuno High School Invitational at CoolToday Park.
“This stadium is absolutely beautiful,” Mayer said. “Our guys were excited and jacked up to come out to this field and play Venice here.”
