The Charlotte Tarpons and the Venice Indians baseball teams prepared to play for the 7A-District 11 Championship on Thursday night. After warming up multiple times and stopping due to lightning, the teams decided to play on Friday afternoon.
The game started on time, but with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and the Indians leading 4-0, Mother Nature again intervened and sent the teams and fans hustling for shelter. After a delay of over an hour, the camouflaged Indians finished the job in the fifth inning and defeated the Tarpons, 10-0, to win their seventh district title in a row.
“We never want to take district championships for granted,” Indians head coach Craig Faulkner said. “It’s a goal we set every season and we want to win this championship.”
Danny Rodriguez nursed a bad ankle to start the game. Charlotte got to him early as Cade Reich singled and Kevin Conway was hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Kyle Machado popped out on a bunt and Rodriguez struck out the next two hitters to end the Tarpons’ threat.
“In that first inning, we didn’t execute like we should against a good team,” Tarpons head coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We set it up to put pressure on a good team at home and then didn’t get it done.”
While the Tarpons didn’t push any runs across; Venice jumped on Reich, the Charlotte starter.
Mac Guscette flied out to start the bottom of the first before Michael Robertson followed with a single. Kevin Dubrule hit what the umpires initially called a two-run home run, but then changed to a foul ball after an appeal.
Dubrule worked a walk and Aidan Corn singled to load the bases. Zac Calhoon singled to drive in Robertson and Chason Rockymore singled to score Dubrule, giving Venice a 2-0 lead. After a mound visit, Reegan Jackowiak singled to drive in both Corn and Calhoon and put Venice up, 4-0.
“This is one of the strongest lineups we’ve had in a while from bottom to top,” Faulkner said. “We gave ourselves opportunities took advantage.”
Rodriguez had no trouble getting to Charlotte the next two innings as he never faced a serious threat.
The Indians stranded two runners in the second inning, but tacked on three runs in third sandwiched around an hour-and-22 minute lightning delay.
Rockymore doubled and Jackowiak was hit by a pitch. After a sacrifice and strikeout, the lightning alarm triggered and shut the game down. When play resumed, Charlotte intentionally walked Guscette. Robertson then followed with a single to right field to drive in Rockymore and Jackowiak. An error by the right fielder allowed courtesy runner Hunter Szewczyk to score and put Venice ahead, 7-0.
“We kept our heads up during the delay and wanted to make sure we kept the path open,” Faulkner said. “We focus on being prepared and we have signs on the field that talk about how the path has to stay open.”
After a quick fourth inning, Charlotte threatened in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Conway walked and Machado and Aaron Martins singled to load the bases. Venice reliever Clay Callan struck out Bryce Hayse to put the Tarpons away in the fifth.
Venice responded with three runs to put the game away.
Jackowiak doubled to start the inning. After two straight fly outs, Guscette doubled to drive in Jackowiak to make the score 8-0. Robertson singled to score Szewcyzk to put Venice ahead 9-0. After a Dubrule single, Corn drove in Robertson with a single to end the game.
“We normally don’t hit about .300 as a team during the season but this year we’re around .320 or .330,” Faulkner said. “We had 14 hits and only threw one walk tonight. We’re getting to the top of our game at the right time.”
Robertson had a perfect night for the Indians going 4-for-4 with four singles, two runs scored and three RBI. Guscette had a double and a single and drove in a run while Rockymore had a double, a single, a run scored and an RBI. Corn had two singles, a run scored, and an RBI while Jackowiak had a double, a single, two runs scored and two RBI.
Venice will host a regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday while the Tarpons will have to take to the road and battle their way through the playoffs.
“Home field is always important to us,” Faulkner said. “We believe our fans are worth two runs to us, so we want to take advantage.”
