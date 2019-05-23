The Venice baseball team hadn’t given up a run all throughout the playoffs until Wednesday night’s regional final against Osceola.
But even when the Indians found themselves in a 1-0 hole in just the second inning, they weren’t worried about coming back. Eventually, they did just that — rallying for six runs and snuffing out several Warriors rallies as they won the regional championship, 6-1, at Venice High School.
“This may have been the only game in the playoffs I haven’t been nervous for,” said relief pitcher Jacob Faulkner, who closed out the win. “I know with something like that (trailing 1-0), it’s not a fluke, but it’s not something we can’t control. If they get one run, I can count on our team to come back with runs.
“Even if someone gets an early lead on us, I trust my team to come back.”
For Venice, it’s the eighth time in the past nine years that the team will advance to the Final Four — beginning on Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. against Creekside High at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We had a big target on our back. We didn’t overlook anybody, and we did the things we needed to do. (Orion) Kerkering threw well but got a little tired, so Clayton Callan came in and got us out of a big spot before Jacob Faulkner closed the door.
“It’s tough to go to that Final Four. I don’t care how many times in a row we’ve done it. It is not easy to do it and it’s kind of sacred ground here.”
A bunt single by Logan O’Brien gave Osceola the lead off Orion Kerkering, but that was about the only damage they could do against the senior right-hander.
Osceola managed just two hits and one run off the Venice ace, but the Warriors worked at-bats and pushed Kerkering’s pitch count up to the point that Callan had to come on in relief in the fourth inning.
While the Indians were leading 3-1 after Aidan Corn, Chason Rockymore and Michael Robertson each knocked in a run, they found themselves in more trouble in the fourth when Kerkering exited for the night.
With a runner on second base and one batter out, Callan promptly ended the threat by picking off the runner on second and striking out the first batter he saw.
Callan also breezed through the fifth as he struck out the side, but more trouble awaited Venice in the sixth.
Still clinging to a 3-1 lead in the sixth, the Indians appeared to be on the verge of letting the Warriors back into the game as runners stood on second and third with no outs.
Following a pop out to shortstop, Venice turned to its third pitcher of the night as Jacob Faulkner was tasked with preserving the lead.
Just like Callan, Faulkner needed one batter to escape the jam as catcher Mac Guscette caught a runner in between third and home on a botched suicide squeeze before Faulkner induced an easy groundout to second base.
The Indians piled on with three more runs in the home half of the sixth — as Corn, Zac Calhoon and Danny Rodriguez each knocked in a run.
However, the extra cushion wouldn’t be necessary as Faulkner set down the Warriors in the seventh without giving up a base hit.
The win puts Venice two games away from its sixth state title in school history.
“This game is a lot of pressure,” coach Faulkner said. “It means so much to everyone who’s playing, so you’re so worked up wanting to do well, that sometimes you overdo it a little bit. I think that’s what it was. They felt like they could do well and we’d go back to that Final Four. It’s such a cool thing for this school and this whole community to go.
“Who knows what’s gonna happen when you get there, but it’s a special thing to be there.”
