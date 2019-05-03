As the current defending state champions and winners of five state titles, the Venice baseball team has shown that it has no problem with the bright lights of playoff time.
This year, it all begins for Venice (19-6, 6-0) on Tuesday night with a home game against North Port (12-12, 0-6) in the district semifinals at 7:30.
The Indians wrapped up their regular season on Friday as they battled neck-and-neck with Jesuit, but lost, 3-2, in extra innings.
Now, their attention turns to do-or-die baseball.
“We play for this time of the year all year long,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “Every game that we play, we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs. Every time we pitch a guy, we’re trying to figure out if he can help us in the playoffs, because this is what matters.”
With the experience of playoff success comes the knowledge of what works, and what doesn’t.
For Orion Kerkering, that means not eating all day and not talking to anyone — even his catcher Mac Guscette.
Guscette, on the other hand, eats at Bushido Sushi Bar in Venice before each of his games.
Though the Indians may differ in their individual routines and superstitions, one of their best strengths is their ability to come together.
Following a strict training regimen that began in August, the Indians have been through it all.
They’ve woken up to work out at 5 in the morning. They’ve spent weekends volunteering together in the community. Countless time together in classes, practices and games.
It’s a bond that Venice turns to when the going gets tough.
“Our pitching and defense are strong,” shortstop Kevin Dubrule said. “But it’s our chemistry together, too. Nobody here wants to see each other disappointed, and we want to win just for each other.”
Led by its two starting pitchers — Kerkering and Danny Rodriguez — Venice boasts one of the most formidable duos in Florida. Last year, the two pitched lights-out as they allowed just one run across two games in the state tournament.
Backing them up are two sidewinders in Clay Callan and Jacob Faulkner — two pitchers whose deceptive deliveries and devastating sliders have proven to be lethal weapons out of the bullpen following the upper 80’s to low 90’s fastballs of Kerkering and Rodriguez.
“These guys throw every pitch for a strike and it’s hard to hit,” Guscette said. “Our pitchers are phenomenal. They do everything very competitively. And another thing is they pitch fast, so they throw off other teams’ timing.”
It’s not as if the Indians can’t hit, either.
Venice’s top of the order features two standouts University of Florida commits in Guscette and Michael Robertson along with Dubrule (West Point) and sophomore Aidan Corn.
However, no matter how talented and prepared the Indians are, there’s sure to be trying times in the games ahead.
Playing one of the toughest schedules in the state with high expectations all season, Venice is used to playing the best competition Florida has to offer. When they find themselves with the season on the line at one point in the coming weeks, all they’ll have to do is turn to each other to be reminded of how far they’ve come — and how close they are to another chance at history.
“Our brotherhood is what sets us apart,” Kerkering said. “We’re always together. We have a great bond with each other. Not that many teams have that.
“We have our ups-and-downs, but when it comes down to it, we always come together when we need to.”
Indians fall in extras, 3-2
Backed by four scoreless innings from starting pitcher Danny Rodriguez, the Indians jumped out to an early lead at Jesuit High School on Friday evening.
Though an RBI single by Kevin Dubrule and an RBI double by Michael Robertson had Venice leading 2-0 in the fifth inning, Jesuit would score on errors in the fifth and sixth inning to knot the score at 2-2.
Clay Callan and Jacob Faulkner came on in relief to hold the Tigers scoreless through the seventh, but Jesuit won the game, 3-2, with a walk-off steal of home in the bottom of the eighth.
