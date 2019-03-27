Exhibiting a powerful offensive performance, the Venice Indians’ opening game in the IMG National Classic on Tuesday afternoon couldn’t have gone much better.
Using a 16-hit attack, led by Kevin Dubrule, Aidan Corn and Chason Rockymore — all of whom reached base four times — the Indians (8-3) defeated the Hinsdale Central High Red Devils (Illinois), 15-5, in six innings at the IMG Baseball Complex in Bradenton.
“We knew these guys had only played one game and haven’t been outside very much, but that’s about all we knew about them,” said Indians skipper Craig Faulkner.
Though tournament rules stipulate the mercy rule only comes into effect after five innings, the Indians looked like they would run away with the game after the opening stanza. With the Red Devils starter struggling to find the plate, Venice sent 10 hitters to bat before an out was finally recorded.
Mac Guscette and Michael Robertson opened the home half of the first with bases-on-balls. When Dubrule managed to find a pitch to his liking, he ripped a triple to the centerfield wall for a 2-0 lead. Dubrule later singled, doubled and tripled again.
“We’ve been surviving on pitching and defense so far,” said Dubrule. “I didn’t really know anything about these guys, so I was just trying to barrel-up the bat as much as I could. It’s nice to see us starting to hit like I know we can.”
Corn kept the conga line moving with an infield single to score Dubrule. Corn later singled in the second and fifth innings. He ended the game with a double on the first pitch he saw in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
“I always focus on the right-center gap and hitting the inside of the ball,” said Corn, explaining his game-ending hit. “I was looking fastball. With a man on third, I really just wanted to drive it up the middle and get the run home.”
After Corn’s first-inning knock, two more walks led to an RBI when Jack Curcio was hit by a pitch. Rockymore then cleared the loaded bags with a triple. Sam Ottman, hitting ninth, became the sixth Venice hitter to reach base on a free pass (four walks, two hit-by-pitch.) Guscette, drove in the eighth run of the first with a sacrifice fly.
“We brought up some JV pitchers to help us out with the four games, in four days deal,” explained Faulkner. “It was nice to get them in the game to see what they could do. It was also nice to see the guys starting to hit so well.”
After Jacob Faulkner started with a scoreless first, Coach Faulkner went to his pen. The Indians used five pitchers in all, with none going more than 1 1/3 innings. Hinsdale also used five hurlers. The Hinsdale starter saw only six Venice hitters before being pulled without retiring a batter.
Rockymore struck the big blow in the second for two more runs with a double. The third was the only inning in which Venice did not score. Guscette revived the scoring in the fourth after sending home a run on a fielder’s choice.
Venice came one tally short of ending the game in the fifth when it scored three times. Corn, Curcio and Marti knocked in the runs.
With the win, the Indians advance in the winner’s bracket to face the winner of the Florida Christian today at 4 p.m. Both teams entered the tournament with an 8-1 record.
