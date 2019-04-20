The Venice High School boys tennis team got the most of their abilities during the finals of the District 3A-11 tennis tournament Wednesday at Charlotte High School, taking four of five singles finals and both in doubles to win the team championship.
But while the Venice girls were also able to sweep doubles, they lost four of five finals in singles, which allowed Fort Myers to sneak past them and win the district title by a single point for the second straight year.
The two teams plays each other in all 14 finals, with Venice winning nine of them.
“I’m pleased. We knew for the girls we had to win two of the singles matches and only won one. That was a bummer,” said Venice coach Wayne Robertson. “But I loved that we swept the doubles. That showed me that the team cares and play hard to the last point.”
Ben Zipay, Venice’s No. 1 singles and doubles player, will go to states in both after beating Tyler Carlin of Fort Myers 6-4, 6-1 in the finals and teaming up with Ryan Rajakar to win No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-0.
Zipay struggled at the start, falling behind two breaks before getting going.
“I got off to a slow start, but I got my serve back, held it a few times and got back to win the first set and went through from there,” Zipay said. “I could be demoralizing and we had some long points that maybe fatigued him.”
Few of the matches produced any real drama, as only one went to the third set tiebreaker. Jaden Wiesinger, Venice’s No. 3, rallied in the third set to defeat Nathen Smiley 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) 10-4.
Wiesinger had three match points in the second set, but couldn’t close out. Instead of folding, he dominated the tiebreaker.
“I started out solid, but he started making a lot more shots and made me play a lot of hard points,” Wiesinger said. “I just thought I had to win 10 points and it was over.”
Rajakar won No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Chris Zuk, and Ryan Sherwood beat Samuel Smiley 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 5 finals.
Only Christian Spencer won a district title for Fort Myers, in singles No. 4.
Boys No. 2 doubles also went the distance, with Wiesinger and Alessandro Dina winning 1-6, 6-2, 11-9 over Smiley and Spencer
For the girls, Nicolette Kulcsar was the lone singles winner for Venice. She won the No. 2 finals over Gabriella Mazzorana 6-2, 6-1.
However, Shani Idlette, Alexandra Dorofeev, Paris Thompson and Valeri Meruvia were all straight set winners for Fort Myers in the Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 groups, respectively.
The Indians got their revenge in doubles as Jia Johnson and Laura Kulcsar earned a trip to states by beating Idlette and Paris Thompson 6-3, 6-0. Katelyn Houston and Nicolette Kulcsar beat Mazzorana and Dorofeev 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 final.
“I don’t know if one match would have completely changed anyone’s spot,” Johnson said. “It was a team effort. If any one of us have gotten that extra point it would have changed things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.