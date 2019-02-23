Venice High School boys lacrosse coach Jamie Carver is focusing on one key aspect as his team kicks off the second season in program history: teaching what he calls ‘lacrosse IQ.’
And if the early efforts of focusing more on the smarts and fundamentals of the game start to show, the Indians could quickly improve on the 3-6 record they posted in their inaugural season.
“We’re in the program-building phase still,” Carver said. “We’ve got several guys who we would consider veterans, but I think there’s a real gap between guys who know the game and guys who are just getting started. Our biggest challenge is still teaching the game of lacrosse and the way it should be played.”
Last year, only a handful of Venice’s players had any lacrosse experience, but that’s changed heading into the 2019 season. In addition to a vigorous weight training program that began last fall, several Indians have taken part in various lacrosse programs during the offseason.
“I just think we’re starting to see our guys committed to getting better — and ultimately that’s going to pay dividends down the road,” Carver said.
Senior team captain Cameron Moyer was the Indians’ leading scorer from a year ago and is one of the more experienced players on the roster. Junior defender Erik Rozanski also returns and is one of the team’s top overall athletes.
“We’re definitely a lot more determined now that we’re able to play in a district,” Moyer said. “We’ve been working hard and we’re not the same team that we were last year. This season should turn out to be a lot better than last season.”
Jack Clarkson leads a talented crop of newcomers to Venice. The freshman, who recently moved to Venice from New Jersey, scored two goals in Venice’s 13-6 season-opening loss to Saint Stephen’s on Wednesday. He’s one of five freshmen on the roster.
“He has more lacrosse experience as a freshman than anyone else we’ve had,” Carver said. “He’s a big, physical kid that also plays football. It’s nice to have some young kids that have played before.”
Venice played as an independent program that wasn’t eligible for the postseason for its first year in 2018. Now, they’re playing in a loaded District 17 that includes Saint Stephen’s, Manatee, Sarasota Riverview, Cardinal Mooney and Calvary Christian.
“We’ve got a lot of good teams that we’re going to be playing and there’s a lot more competition than there was last year,” Moyer said. “It’d be awesome to do something and lay the foundation for Venice lacrosse history.”
The Indians won two of their final four games a year ago, which gives them a boost of confidence coming into the new season. Carver said he’s been telling his team “everything counts now.”
A top four finish in the district puts Venice in the playoffs.
“In lacrosse, anything can happen,” Carver said. “I just never want to see our guys here at Venice High School quit — and so far, so good on that front. Even if we’re getting beat pretty bad our guys stay in it. We just need to improve our mental game.”
That mental game — or the lacrosse IQ — came into play during Venice’s game this week against Saint Stephen’s. In addition to Clarkson’s pair of goals, Moyer also scored in what was a 6-4 game in the first half against a Falcons team that beat Venice 14-2 last year.
Saint Stephen’s capitalized on several Venice mistakes – including losing Rozanski due to fouling out – after halftime and doubled the scoring output in the third quarter. They went on to a 13-6 victory.
“Those kids have been playing a long time and they’re smart players,” Carver said. “I think we’re far superior athletes, but in the end they outsmarted us and we had too many penalties. You can’t win a game when you’re in the penalty box for almost half the game. There’s no excuse for those mental breakdowns, but the fact that we were in this game is a testament to how far we’ve come and how hard these guys are working.”
Venice returns to action with a district game at Calvary Christian today.
