Though the Venice High boys tennis team came up just short of earning a trip to states the past two seasons, 2019 is looking more and more like it may be the year this squad gets over the hump.
After being crowned district champions last week, the Indians took another big step toward their goal on Tuesday with a dominating performance in the regional semifinals on their home courts. The Indians turned back Barron Collier by a score of 6-0. Down at Gulf Coast High in Naples, the girls team had its season came to an end as the Lady Indians lost, 4-2, in the regional semifinals.
Though only four matches were needed to clinch victory, three clinching singles ended nearly simultaneously – all in the Indians favor. In the lone match still in progress, Venice No. 3, Jaden Wiesinger, was leading comfortably over Barron Collier’s Christian Franke, 6-4, 3-1.
“After coming so close the last two years, the guys are really hungry to take that next step,” said Indians coach Wayne Robertson by phone from Naples. “We beat Fort Myers twice this year, but I expect the matches to be hard-fought with a lot of close matches.”
The Fort Myers boys team, runner-up at districts last week, also won its regional semifinal.
Venice will host the regional final vs. Fort Myers on Thursday at 3 p.m. The winner will earn a place at the FHSAA State Tennis Championships in Seminole County, April 29-May 3.
The semifinals began with doubles and concluded with singles. The top Venice tandem of Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar cruised to an easy victory (6-0, 6-1) over the Cougars duo of Frank Laporta and Kai Kemp.
“It’s going to be a close match, just like the last two years have been,” said Zipay of the upcoming regional finals against Fort Myers. “But I think we’re ready for it this year now more than ever. The last couple of years we knew it was going to be a battle, but we weren’t really prepared for the pressure of a regional finals. We have that experience now.”
As an illustration of how strong the Indians performance was, they won nine of 12 completed matches by the count of 6-0.
Rajakar and Zipay were equally strong in singles. Rajakar, at No. 2, toppled Kemp, 6-0, 6-0, while Zipay stopped Laporta by the same score.
The Indians No. 2 doubles team of Wiesinger and Ryan Sherwood eased passed Franke and Alex Forster, 6-0, 6-0.
“We just didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves today. We just wanted to play good tennis,” said Sherwood, a junior. “It would mean a lot to go to states as a team after getting so close the last couple of years. It’s just about maintaining focus and playing the best we can.”
Sherwood won his singles match in strong fashion, too. He defeated the Cougars’ Avik Bhatt, 6-1, 6-1.
The Indians No. 4 singles player, Alex Dina, faced little resistance in his match. He won by set scores of 6-0, 6-0 over Joseph Compitello. Earlier this season, Dina and Compitello battled through a tighter match – won by Dina, 7-5, 6-1.
“I didn’t really have a different strategy against him this time,” said Dina. “I kept the ball in play and I covered the court pretty well. It helped that I was able to get up early in games, too. I had a lot of 30-love and 40-love advantages.”
