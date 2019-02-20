When he got to Venice High School back in 1994, Brian Wheatley listed off some goals he wanted to accomplish in his time as a high school volleyball coach — including starting a boys volleyball team.
Though it wasn’t until 24 years later, the Indians boys volleyball team debuted last season in its inaugural year, crossing off another bucket list item for the state champion coach.
After competing independently and going 17-11 last season, Venice is now a part of 1A District-3 in FHSAA boys volleyball, and is eligible to compete for a spot in the playoffs.
To qualify, the Indians must finish among the top four teams in their nine-team district, but after an opening weekend that saw them beat the defending state champion Cardinal Gibbons team in back-to-back days, Venice might be thinking bigger than the district tournament this season.
“I think we have a really good team right now,” senior outside hitter Josh Kinker said. “Right now, I definitely think we can compete for a state championship. The goal is to make it as far as we can, but I think all of these guys really want to see us in that state championship game later this year.”
Tonight, Venice will see if its early-season success can carry over to district play, as it plays its first-ever district game at the TeePee against Berkeley Prep at 6 p.m.
Here’s how the 2019 Indians are shaping up…Last year’s record: 17-11
Coach: Brian Wheatley (2nd season as boys coach)
How last year ended: In its first year representing Venice High School, the Indians boys volleyball team spent its first season learning the ropes.
With several players new to the sport itself, let alone competing at the high school level, Wheatley and assistant coach Jay Lanham spent much of their time teaching technique to the team.
Along with learning the fundamentals, the coaches and players also had to fundraise $21,000 just to start the team — something helped in large part by Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson donating $10,000 of his salary to fund the team. Aside from Robinson’s donation, the team also sold wall signs and received other donations throughout the community.
Coupled with its support from the community of Venice, the Indians are out to a head start due to the emphasis and enthusiasm placed on the sport of volleyball in the area.
“It’s been the culture of Venice to play volleyball,” junior middle hitter Jack DeBernardo said. “I love playing whether it’s here or on the beach with family and friends. I kind of grew up loving the game.”
Following a year of the Indians getting adjusted to the sport and playing club volleyball in the fall, Venice hopes it can take advantage of its first-ever shot at the playoffs.
Why this season will be different: First off, the obvious — Venice is now eligible to play postseason games and compete within a district — giving it the chance to win a district, regional and state championship for the first time.
This past weekend, Venice (2-0) won its two preseason games against 2018 Final Four teams in Southwest (27-1 in 2018) and Cardinal Gibbons (29-0 in 2018).
Then, Venice proved that Friday was no fluke as it opened the regular season with wins against Cooper City (25-20, 25-16, 25-20) and again over Cardinal Gibbons (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21).
“From the first match to the fourth match, it just felt like a lot of things clicked,” Wheatley said. “They competed hard, which is what I was most proud of because we were out-talented by pretty much all of those teams. So, you know the word is out that Venice is a possible contender. We’re just gonna keep working to get better. We’re the new kid on the block, so we’re just gonna roll the dice and see how it ends up.”
Impact players to watch: Josh Kinker, senior outside hitter: Somewhat new to the sport last year like most of his peers, Kinker quickly became one of the Indians top players in 2018.
Kinker excelled so much in volleyball that he decided to give up baseball to devote himself full-time to the sport, and it’s already paying off.
Along with helping lead his team to a 4-0 weekend against some of the top teams in the state, Kinker has also been in contact with some colleges about potentially playing at the next level.
Though he’s not the biggest outside hitter at 6-foot-2, he showed off his power this weekend when he finished with 23 kills against Cardinal Gibbons.
Caleb Kwekel: With the setter getting a touch on the ball on nearly every possession, Indians sophomore Caleb Kwekel has a lot of responsibility on his plate.
But luckily for Venice, the 6-foot-4 setter is up to the challenge.
After winning the 16-Under Division of the USA National Beach Tour at Siesta Key this past summer with playing partner Jay Cravens, Kwekel showed his improvement this past weekend as he helped Venice get off to an undefeated start.
Though it’s still early in his volleyball career, Wheatley refers to him as a future Division-I setter.
