With a straight-set victory over district foe Harmony High (St. Cloud) at the TeePee on Tuesday night, the Venice Indians boys volleyball team clinched a playoff berth in the upcoming district tournament.
Excluding a rough patch in the first game, Venice played as the front-runner for most of the match. The Indians turned back the Longhorns (4-7, 3-4), 25-19, 25-15 and 25-21.
While the Indians improved their overall record to 15-4 on the season, it was their eighth (8-2) district win that clinched the playoff seeding. In the district opener, Venice will likely face the expected No. 2 seed, Tampa Bay HEAT on April 16. The road contest is set to start at 6 p.m.
“It’s great to qualify for the playoffs, especially when not everybody does,” said Venice coach Brian Wheatley. “We’re coming along really well in just our second year. We were 11-7 last year with not as difficult a schedule. Going 15-4 against some better competition is a real step in the right direction.”
In a district preview of sorts, Venice and the HEAT will square off next Tuesday in Tampa in their second regular-season match this year. In four close sets, the HEAT defeated the Indians, 3-1, at the TeePee on March 12.
The Indians will play their final regular-season contest the following night at the TeePee – Senior Night. Dr. Phillips will be in town for a 6 p.m. start.
Against Harmony, Venice encountered no major problems. After losing the first point of the match, the Indians quickly took a 4-1 advantage. Much of the middle portion of the set, however, became a back-and-forth affair.
The Indians would threaten to create a spread on the scoreboard, only to have Harmony reel them back in. The Longhorns enjoyed their high-water mark in the opener with a pair of three-point leads, the latest at 13-10. From that point, Venice slowly pulled away. Jack Kimball dropped in an ace to end it.
“We look good sometimes, and then we don’t look good sometimes,” Wheatley said. “Now we need to start looking good for longer periods of time.”
Venice had its most success in the second set and never trailed. The Indians opened up with a 6-1 advantage, punctuated by a Caleb Kwekel kill. An ace by senior Shrey Patel and another Kwekel kill gave Venice its largest lead of the night at 21-9.
Though Harmony managed to narrow the gap slightly, Phil Price had the final say. His kill shot ended game No. 2.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie on this team. We’re all friends and we motivate each other to get better,” said Tre Harris. “Some of us have been playing the game for a while and some have just picked it up. The more experienced guys are always willing to help others.”
The home team jumped to several 10-point leads in the final game. Harmony refused to go easily, however, and fought its way back to a two-point game at 22-20. The Indians put a stop it with three final kills – two by Harris and another by Price.
“We played a fairly close match with the HEAT a few weeks ago, so we know we have every chance to beat them if we play our game,” said Kwekel.
