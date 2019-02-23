For the Venice boys volleyball team, Wednesday night’s game against Berkeley Prep represented a lot of firsts.
Not only was it the first-ever district game for the Indians, but was also the first home match of the season and the first time several players got a chance to make an impact.
Though Venice nearly coughed up a 24-16 lead in the opening set, it regrouped to put away the Buccaneers with relative ease, finishing the match with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-7) at the TeePee.
“We kind of let them back in it in Game 1 when we should have closed the door, but for a lot of these guys, it’s their first volleyball game ever at Venice High School,” Indians coach Brian Wheatley said. “They’ve been watching the girls from the stands all these years, so it can be a little intimidating, but they did a nice job.
“It’s a district win for us, so this is really an important win for us.”
After building a commanding lead in the opening set, Venice nearly got in its own way — mishitting some balls and running into some violations that cost them points.
However, the Indians regrouped to hold on with a 25-22 win off a hit from outside hitter Tre Harris.
With a 1-0 lead under their belt, it was clear to see the Indians grow more confident.
Though they fell in an early 8-3 hole in the second set and Berkeley Prep gained some momentum, it would be short lived for the Buccaneers.
Using a flurry of kills from outside hitter Josh Kinker and play at the net from setter Caleb Kwekel, Venice wasted no time in going on a 16-6 run to seize control.
“He’s definitely our go-to hitter,” Wheatley said of Kinker. “We have a phenomenal setter, too. And our passing is great. With Shrey Patel and Luke (Wheatley) back there, we have some good passing. That’s really the key to all of it.”
Leading 2-0, the Indians displayed the dominance that’s led them to an undefeated start.
After taking a quick 10-3 lead off the hitting of Kinker and the blocking of Jack DeBernardo, Wheatley took the opportunity to rotate in some of his newer players.
Athletes like former Venice basketball player Brett Keyso got in on the action.
Keyso specifically delivered a block and a kill in the final set, and briefly celebrated with his teammates before going on to help his team finish off the sweep of Berkeley Prep.
“I got in the game over the weekend for a little bit, which helped me get a little experience because I’ve never played before,” Keyso said. “That definitely helped out today.
“Today, I got to record my first stats in volleyball. It’s pretty exciting.”
Now with their first district win out of the way, the Indians will look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday against Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at the TeePee at 5 p.m. in another district matchup.
If the win over Berkeley Prep was any indication, it could be the first step in Venice’s run toward the district playoffs — but Wheatley and the Indians are taking it all in stride.
“Yeah, but it’s a long season,” Wheatley said on if the team’s success is coming quicker than expected. “We still have a lot ahead of us. Hopefully, we haven’t peaked.”
